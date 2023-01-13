Your senator was involved in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Before the attempted insurrection, she texted Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
“Dear Mark, In light of the forensic accounting report by Pennsylvania legislators, I have reached out to Sen. Josh Hawley’s staff to serve as a wingman to him on Jan. 6. Please include me in the loop as you gain access to equally persuasive evidence from other states. Thank you, Cynthia Lummis.”
So easily persuaded by a thoroughly discredited report, no sense of hypocrisy. It’s the same baselessness underlying new anti-voting laws the Wyoming Legislature is about to propose.
Religious extremists of colonial America believed spirit-world explanations for physical realities. If an unfortunate experience befell them, e.g., a crop failure, they blamed the Devil. In pseudo-judicial proceedings, “spectral evidence,” based on spirits and visions, was proof of guilt.
Moderns scoffed at that idea until Trump.
If you read the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s coverage of a legislative committee drafting new election laws, you’ll be reminded of the Salem Witch Trials. (”Residents claim election fraud,” Oct. 15, 2022, page 1).
Every claim Trump made to justify his lies that he won the election was “spectral,” including the lie that “persuaded” Lummis to overlook her oath of office. Trump’s lawyers were laughed out of courtrooms. Some were sanctioned for lying to the court. A couple lost their license to practice law. Others face defamation lawsuits they will lose.
Until Trump’s and Lummis’s voter fraud lies, Wyoming people trusted their neighbors, who were among the public officials administering elections. Like Salem, once the accusations were made in a crazed environment, it was no longer a question of whether the accused were actually witches, but what to do with them.
They skip past the obvious question, which is, “Why is Trump unable to provide any evidence for his claims of fraudulent votes?” Instead, they ask, “What should we do about the fraud?” Suddenly, reports of widespread fraud are conjured like a witches brew.
“Round about the cauldron go; in the poisoned entrails throw. Boil thou first in charmed pot. Double, double toil and trouble, fire burn and cauldron bubble.”
Like the Salem witch hunters before them, Lummis and other Wyoming conspiracy theorists imagined visions of election fraud everywhere they looked. Could it be the fraud was so widespread that it could reverse Trump’s lopsided win in Wyoming?
Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told a GOP state official in Arizona that Trump had actually won the state. Asked for evidence, Rudy said, “We have a lot of theories, but we don’t have any evidence.” That may be why he lost his license to practice law.
Wyoming Republicans go to the Legislature with Giuliani’s Salem-like claims to have witnessed fraud.
Like Rudy, they have no proof, just theories and spectral evidence, like Puritans used to hang women centuries ago. Last fall, when they testified to a legislative committee, they sound like luddites as they whined over not knowing the “source code that runs through the tabulating machines,” opining that since the code is a trade secret, something must be afoul.
A hearsay report of cars with Colorado license plates in parking lots of polling places becomes evidence of fraud. The executive director of the Wyoming Republican Party made the questionable claim that people actually telephoned her to admit engaging in election fraud, confessing to her, she claimed, that they voted multiple times in Wyoming and—wait for it—Arizona.
Why do they go to legislators with these allegations, rather than to a court of law? Because it is not illegal to lie to legislators. That is routine and, unfortunately, acceptable. However, if you lie in a courtroom, you can be charged with perjury and lose your license to practice law.
Harriet Hageman and Cynthia Lummis still have a license because they told their lies to voters, not judges. If the Legislature has any integrity, it will stop writing new election laws that give aid and comfort to those clinging to the big lie.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.