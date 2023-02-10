It could be worse, but it could be a whole lot better.
That’s our quick takeaway from analyzing the first half of the 67th Wyoming Legislature’s general session. At this midpoint of the planned 37-day gathering at the state Capitol, some things are going well, some not so much, and a lot of outcomes remain uncertain.
Before we get into our midterm grades, let’s look at things from the 30,000-foot view. Before the session started Jan. 10, we said we hoped the 93 legislators gathering this year in Cheyenne would do what’s best for the state’s residents as a whole, work hard to avoid harmful legislation and keep their eyes on the future.
What we’ve seen so far, though, is a large group of newbies who got elected based on their far-right promises to constituents butting up against an ever-so-slight majority of more moderate Republicans and a literal handful of Democrats in each chamber. Thankfully, these disagreements have been civil so far, but it’s clear social issues continue to be the focus for many of the people elected to do what’s best for average Wyoming residents.
Although we haven’t conducted a scientific poll, we don’t think the majority believe the most pressing issues facing legislators are whether teachers and librarians should face criminal charges for making certain books available, whether someone living in a household must be a blood relative in order to drop off their whole family’s absentee ballots in a drop box or whether Wyoming has its own virtual currency.
They need health insurance for themselves and their family. They need property tax relief so they can cover the higher costs of necessities brought on by inflation. They need a fully funded suicide prevention hotline and affordable, accessible mental health care; scholarships for nontraditional students so they can earn a living wage; and enough well-paid, satisfied K-12 teachers to give their children the best education possible.
At this midpoint of the session, the jury is still out on whether these needs will be met, or whether residents will look back on 2023 as another missed opportunity for the Wyoming Legislature.
From where we sit, here’s how things look so far:
The supplemental budget
Midterm grade: 20 out of 25
Key measures of success: Funds programs to help average Wyoming residents; avoids draconian cuts to state services; boosts pay for state employees and compensation for retirees; balances long-term savings with wise expenditures.
Reasons for the score: We’re encouraged by what we’ve seen so far, including discussion of budget amendments in each chamber. Going into the session, the Joint Appropriations Committee proposed spending more and saving less than Gov. Mark Gordon recommended in his supplemental budget proposal.
However, we’re discouraged by the penny-pinching approach lawmakers have taken on several key issues so far, including the trust fund to provide long-term revenue for the state’s suicide prevention hotline.
Medicaid expansion
Midterm grade: 10 out of 20
Key measures of success: Wyoming lawmakers finally vote to accept federal funding to expand Medicaid coverage to an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 low-income residents.
Reasons for the score: As of the end of last week, House Bill 80 had not been discussed by the full House of Representatives, and Monday was the deadline for committee of the whole in a bill’s house of origin.
If this critical issue fails to get the discussion it deserves, the blame will fall squarely on the shoulders of House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, who has the power to decide which bills get heard and which ones don’t.
The majority of Wyomingites support the expansion of Medicaid eligibility to the estimated 19,000 residents who fall in the insurance gap by making too much to qualify for Medicaid and too little to afford ACA marketplace insurance. To have the issue die for lack of a full debate would be shameful, to say the least, especially for those lawmakers who claim to be followers of Jesus Christ, who taught his disciples to care “for the least of these.”
Mental health services and suicide prevention
Midterm grade: 10 out of 15
Key measures of success: Permanent funding is approved for the state’s 24-7 suicide prevention lifeline, and Wyoming joins interstate compacts for psychologists and licensed professional counselors.
Reasons for the score: There’s still time for lawmakers to get a better grade in this key area, but the House voting to strip all funding from the suicide prevention hotline trust fund wasn’t a good start. House Bill 65 is now in the Senate, which has a chance to add some money to the account, even if it’s not the full $40 million that was proposed.
Meanwhile, SF 10 and SF 26 — the interstate compact bills — have both passed through the House and are waiting for consideration by the Senate. They would allow remote access to mental health providers from out of state, as well as let in-state providers offer services outside state lines. This is important because many remote areas lack a local mental health service provider.
There are a few other bills related to mental health and suicide prevention, but time will tell whether they pass and whether they will have the potential to reduce the nation’s highest per-capita suicide rate.
Financial support for local governments
Midterm grade: 8 out of 10
Key measures of success: Either through the supplemental budget or via individual bills, legislators boost financial support for cities, towns and counties statewide.
Reasons for the score: House Bill 185 passed the House last week, and it headed to the Senate. As amended on third reading, it would give local governments an extra $26.25 million for the biennium. However, local governments are facing the same inflationary pressures as everyone else, while also struggling to pay employees enough to keep them from leaving for private industry.
In a year where the state is sitting on a massive, unanticipated influx of cash, it’s obvious lawmakers could do more to provide some relief, especially to small towns with few options for generating their own revenue.
Maintain/increase support for ALL Wyoming residents
Midterm grade: 7 out of 10
Key measures of success: Whether it’s election reform or juvenile justice funding, state lawmakers need to find ways to benefit ALL Wyoming residents, not just those they agree with.
Reasons for the score: The House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee voted 6-3 on Jan. 20 to kill HB 49, which would have given municipalities the option of testing ranked-choice voting in local elections. And, as previously mentioned, Medicaid expansion hasn’t had a floor vote in the House, plus a proposal to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for a year also has stalled out.
Avoiding harmful legislation
Midterm grade: 4 out of 10
Key measures of success: No bills are passed that harm any segment of the population in any way.
Reasons for the score: It was tempting to make this a zero, but since nothing has received final approval yet, there’s still hope. Although there are many bills that could be considered harmful, all you have to do is look at those related to gender identity to see the bias many Wyoming lawmakers have against LGBTQ+ residents.
Senate File 133 would bar most transgender girls from participating in high school sports; SF 111 would make gender dysphoria treatment a felony; and SF 117 would prevent teachers in kindergarten through third grade from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity. All of these bills should be killed or vetoed by Gov. Gordon.
Civility
Midterm grade: 10 out of 10
Key measures of success: Elected officials refrain from name-calling and show each other respect, regardless of how much they disagree.
Reasons for the score: Unlike last year, so far, there have been no reports of legislators calling each other names, “accidentally” bumping into one another, verbally threatening each other or intimidating lobbyists. Obviously, we hope that continues.
All of this adds up to 69 out of a possible 100 points, which is a high “D” on most grading scales — not great, but better than the 52 points lawmakers earned at the midpoint of last year’s budget session.
Of course, last year’s score remained an “F” until the end. This year, there’s potential for it to rise to a “C” or better. The question is, do our elected representatives really care enough about what’s best for their constituents to make it happen?
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
(Editor’s note: This editorial was first published on Feb. 4, and a few references of time were updated for today’s publication in the Laramie Boomerang.)