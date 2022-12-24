You’d think a guy with four chainsaws in his garage could do better than this.

It’s true. There’s the ancient 10-inch Homelite that started it all. “Hey, a guy could build a cabin with this thing!” Then there’s the Echo I inherited from my dad. And the workhorse 20-inch Husqvarna that earned it’s stripes cutting up beetle kill. And my swell new 14-inch TroyBilt that starts on the first pull.

Dave Simpson was a newsman for four decades working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus