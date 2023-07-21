Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., official portrait

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.

Members of Congress have many important responsibilities; we cast votes, serve on committees, and sponsor or cosponsor good legislation, to name a few. The most important responsibility, however, and the one that makes being successful at all the others possible, is meeting with and listening to our constituents.

From the very beginning of my campaign, I understood how important this was and promised to hold a town hall in every county of our state, every year. Not only have I kept that promise, but I did it in half the time.

Harriet Hageman is serving her first term as Wyoming’s at-large member in the U.S. House of Representatives. She serves on the House Committee on the Judiciary, the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government and the Committee on Natural Resources. The Republican lawyer is from Cheyenne.

