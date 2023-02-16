It’s not difficult to find fault with actions in the Wyoming Legislature so far this session. As this board has discussed recently, we’ve observed too much grandstanding on issues of little consequence in Wyoming. We’ve seen a concerning turn away from compromise and from local control. One freshman Republican, in arguing against small government, told her colleagues, “Sometimes it just makes sense to handle it from the top.” Not exactly what you’d expect from the party of Ronald Reagan.

But we’d be remiss if we focused only on the negative. There have been lawmakers who have put Wyoming first and focused on the real issues facing the state. They’ve also shown bravery to stand up for what’s right, even if their political opponents will likely use it against them in the 2024 primary.

