Call me crazy, but I say any election that sees the resounding defeats of Charlie Flip-Flop Crist, Stacy Election Denier Abrams, and Beto Skateboard O’Rourke is a big victory.

A write home to Mom victory. A partial tub thumping.

Dave Simpson was a newsman for four decades working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.

