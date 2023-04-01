As a senior attending the University of Wyoming, I have had many difficulties: COVID-19, windy weather and wrathful stresses during finals.
There are many things I have loved and loathed during my time here. Throughout my years in Laramie, I have come to love the town and people that populate my home. Sadly, the University of Wyoming has failed its students in a major issue: parking.
On March 29, I received another parking ticket in the parking lot of the business building. When I parked my vehicle in the available parking spot, I proceeded to put quarters in the parking meter when I was prompted with an “out of order” text on the meter’s display.
This was after I already put money into the meter. Believing the meter was out of order and faulty I had no choice but to leave my car in the spot and attend my class: that I also pay for. When I came back to my vehicle it had a ticket on the windshield, making it my 39th ticket.
This is not the first, but one of numerous times this has happened to me (and other students) throughout my years of attendance at the University of Wyoming. The universities’ tumultuous failure to provide functional and proper parking spaces for students is unacceptable. The university has gutted the limited sparsity of existing spots to build new infrastructure for future students while bankrupting current ones.
Why should students be punished for the universities’ decisions to remove almost all parking on campus? Why should students pay the price for the University of Wyoming’s mismanagement? This is just another example of the University of Wyoming punishing students for their own mismanagement.