Wyoming’s “Freedom Caucus” was quoted in Casper Star-Tribune reporter Maya Shimizu Harris’ story published in the Laramie Boomerang via the Wyoming News Exchange on Aug. 23 to say, “Wyoming does not need to take orders, entertain recommendations, or accept suggestions from the American Library
Association. Our local communities can best curate books on our library
shelves the Wyoming Way.”
The arrogance implicit within this statement is really scary. The Freedom Caucus knows what the Wyoming Way is.
First it assumes that individual communities have the knowledge, understanding and background to best choose what libraries offer. The Wyoming Way seeks to maintain local control of how the larger world is perceived. This local control is defined by the narrow vision of an increasingly authoritarian Republican party working through a few increasingly vocal parents and other community members.
Secondly, it assumes that the values, morals and perspectives families and churches teach their children are not strong enough to stand up the questions exposure to other perspectives generate. The most powerful tool of authoritarian regimes is governmental control of what children read, the ideas to which they are exposed. It is sad that the caucus fears that children are learning to question what they are told is true. They obviously don’t have enough faith in their own religious/spiritual foundation to trust that it would survive curious questioning by Wyoming’s children.
Finally, the Freedom Caucus is not interested in educating children. Rather, their goal is to extend their governmental power into the day to day lives of every citizen to control what children see, think and believe.
The Wyoming Freedom Caucus promotes government control of micro-decisions individuals make every day. This appears to them as the only way to buttress a Wyoming Way that does nothing more than extend the governments role in our lives. The rhetoric the “Freedom” Caucus uses to support their legislative efforts actually limits and tramples on individual freedom.
Freedom deepens and broadens with exposure to different ways of being in the world. It increases with individuals being offered ever more opportunities to take personal responsibility for personal beliefs.
This cannot occur when opportunity to learn is limited, when the opportunity to question what one is told is true is denied.
Jeffrey J. Olson
Laramie
