Donald J. Trump is now indicted for his attempt to overthrow our government. As described by Laurence Tribe, “This is essentially an indictment for an attempt to overturn the republic and its most crucial process of preserving democratic governance, the process of peaceful and lawful transition of power.”
The Nazi party was not powerful because of Adolf Hitler alone, but because of millions of toadies and thousands of officials and officers who used evil to advance their careers.
Which brings us to the Wyoming Republican Party, its “Freedom” Caucus, Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, and Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who gained or kept power by supporting Trump even after Trump’s treason was clear and had cost some their lives.
In February of this year, Hageman endorsed Trump for president in 2024, saying, “I believe that Donald Trump was one of the best presidents of my lifetime.”
Hageman and other Republicans in power continue to ignore Trump’s proven and deliberate attempt to overthrow constitutional government in our country before, on, and after Jan. 6, 2021.
These Republicans join again with Trump as he levies war against our Constitution, adheres to its enemies, and gives them aid and comfort, to cite the language of our Constitution’s Treason Clause.
We should also harshly question those Republicans who by their silence have sanctioned or continue to tolerate sedition in the GOP, including Gov. Mark Gordon, Senator John Barrasso and Senator Cynthia Lummis.
No Republican in Wyoming should be elected as dog catcher or any higher office unless he or she explicitly denounces the treason of Donald J. Trump.
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
