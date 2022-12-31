Representing the public or only city staff?
The Laramie City Council recently met to award, once again, pay raises for the city attorney and the city manager (who, by the way, makes more money than the governor of the state of Wyoming).
They reward the city manager for insulating herself from the public, lack of oversight and cost overruns on the North 3rd Street city facility. They reward the city attorney for thriving on litigation; who makes no effort to resolve matters before litigation at the taxpayer’s expense, rather than advising the city appropriately in efforts to avoid costly litigation.
This item was so insignificant (at least from the city council’s point of view) that it was contained in the consent agenda. This meant no public discussion or city council discussion in public. It’s a done deal.
The city council rewards the city manager and city attorney for millions of dollars of cost overruns on the city’s buildings and all the litigation that the city attorney could have avoided. Keep in mind that the city of Laramie is the only municipal government agency that will not allow the public to attend a supposedly “public city council meeting.”
When can we get a city council that represents the public rather than representing only the city staff?
Joe Vitale
Former two-term
city council member
Laramie
Editor’s note: This letter to the editor was dated Dec. 18, 2022, and mailed to the Laramie Boomerang. During the Dec. 20 meeting, the city council voted unanimously to have the option for an in-person or via Zoom hybrid format for its next meeting on Jan. 3.
