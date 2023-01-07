Boondoggle water effort
Angus Thuermer’s Jan. 1, 2023, WyoFile article on the potential land swap that’s part of a proposal to build a dam on the West Fork of Battle Creek contained a sentence that was startling.
It reads, “Estimated in 2017 to cost $80 million, the proposed West Fork Reservoir would serve 67 to 100 irrigators.” Eighty million to fund 100 Wyoming and Colorado irrigators wanting to have water to extend their growing season of hay/alfalfa. Apparently, Colorado will add no money.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave $1.25 million to the two water conservancy districts in 2019 to “boost” the project and help consultants craft a strategy to convince the U.S. Forest Service to make the land swap.
According to a WyoFile article dated March 3, 2021, “critics said it would only irrigate an additional 2,000 acres or so. ‘It’s just pork,’ Jeb Steward, former state representative said.”
The 2021 article goes on to say, “Some West Fork Dam supporters want a land exchange, believing such a deal would exempt the project from some aspects of the demanding NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process, likely making it easier to accomplish.”
Why wouldn’t these 100 irrigators push for the dam. They would pay 8% of the dam’s cost (WyoFile, Jan. 9, 2018), which would be covered with $7 million in state loans that would be paid back over a 50-year period. Free water, for 100 irrigators. Who wouldn’t want the state to fund a key part of their business? What a great business model!
The land swap, and the dam it would make easier to build, is a bad idea. Wyoming’s contribution to this boondoggle project would take away from areas of state responsibility that are hurting; schools, infrastructure repair, juvenile justice, property tax relief and medical care for the state’s working poor to name just a few.
That this idea survives as fodder for Legislator consideration is troubling.
Jeffrey Olson
Laramie
