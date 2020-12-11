Thank you, one and all
I would like to express a heartfelt thank you to so many wonderful people who have done so much for me in this difficult time during my husband’s illness and after losing him in the early hours of the morning of Oct. 30. Though our world right now is in terrible shape on many levels, I have rediscovered love and hope as a result of the caring and kindness I have experienced in the past eight weeks.
Specifically, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to my family: Katie, Kara, Koby, Kylie, Zach, Mic, Taylor, Bob and Marina Schick-Solt. I love you all so much. Also, I would like to thank Dr. Farrukh Javaid, Dr. A.J. Meares (Cheyenne), Robynn Palmer, N.P. (Cheyenne/Laramie), and their office staff for going above and beyond, with very special thanks to Dr. Tim Govaerts (and staff), who remained “by my side” for moths — you make me want to be the best person I can be, and you will always have a special place in my heart.
To all of the wonderful hospitalists, specialists, nurse and staff of sixth, seventh and eighth floors, dietary, housekeeping, physical therapy, x-ray and lab at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, my sincerest appreciation for the excellent attention and medical care with a very wonderful personal touch.
Many thanks to Hannah, Evan and Ava Crump, Ann Faris, Brittany Oher, Sylvia Bagdonez, Fawn Prickard, my wonderful neighbor, Kristine P. and family, Marcie Nesslinger, the wonderful, caring professional folks at Montgomery Stryker Funeral Home, Hospice of Laramie, Encompass Home Health, Susie Kidwiler, all the folks at ACSD1 Central Office, ACSD1 M&O, Beitel Elementary, IMH ER, EMT’s, ambuland drivers t and from Cheyenne, Duane Toro, Don Prehoda, and Seth Peterson (UW).
To all those who called, stopped by, brought things and sent cards, thank you for taking time out of your day to think of me.
Above all, thank you to my wonderful husband and friend, Dr. Lee H. Schick for giving me six of the best years of my life. I have the utmost respect, regard and admiration for you, and you will always be the number one guiding force in my life.
If I have missed anyone, please know that the support you have me has not gone unnoticed. So many people have been there to walk beside me through this very difficult time and remain with me now as I not move on, but slowly inch forward.
Michele Schick
Laramie
Dispute your assertion
I am responding to Mr. Bane’s assertion that President Trump is a wannabe dictator, “snake in the grass”, and destroyer of our democracy. All of which is laughable.
Liberal democrats have set out to destroy his presidency from the very beginning. The Obama/Biden administration illegally spied on citizen Trump. The democratic machine produced a dossier full of lies to try to remove a legally elected president. (How many lies does that count toward their accounting?) Over thirty million dollars and two and a half years later, all the allegations of collusion the were proven false. Just think Mr. Bane, what we could have done for the good of the American people with that money.
One mustn’t forget the farce of the impeachment trial. It was based on one whistleblower that only Adam Shiff knew. Under the leadership of Larry Nadler, Trump wasn’t allowed to produce his witnesses in the Senate investigation. The impeachment trial was a joke; Again, set up by the democratic machine. Nancy Pelosi just wanted to have Trump be remembered for his impeachment. Now the division of the country, which started with Obama/Biden, became worse as we watched our democracy being overtly chipped away by the democrats.
And what was his real crime?? Putting America first — domestically and internationally. We stopped being the piggy bank for the world. He took on China that had tariffs on our goods going to China. He finally put tariffs on China’s goods coming into the U.S. He pulled us out of the damaging Paris Accord that holds America into account but not China! He, also, pulled the U. S. out of the disastrous Iranian Treaty. The treaty states that Iran must be given 60 days advanced notice of any U.N. nuclear inspectors checking compliance! Now, Iran is threatening Europe.
We all experienced the outstanding economy that elevated all Americans economically. Also, Trump built the wall to keep Americans from illegal drugs, human trafficking, and theft of precious American tax dollars. We spend close to $100 Billion on illegal aliens. Legal immigrants - yes.
Now, what about all this election fraud? Hmmmm
Jean Brown
Laramie
Conservation License Plate is a Win for Wyoming
Hitting an animal while driving can be traumatic and expensive. Last January, I hit a mule deer and totaled my car. The animal did not survive, however, I was glad no one else was hurt. In the end, I had to tow my vehicle, rent a hotel room, and rent a car for a month.
On average, 6,000 big game animals die each year from collisions with vehicles on Wyoming’s roadways, resulting in $20-23 million in wildlife costs and $24-29 million in personal injury costs. To help keep drivers and animals safe, the Wyoming Wildlife Conservation license plate was introduced in 2019.
In 2020, Gov. Gordon challenged Wyomingites to put 2,020 Conservation License plates on the road by December 31. Reaching this goal would mean more than $300,000 for WYDOT’s Wildlife Conservation Fund, which helps support overpasses, underpasses, fencing, and signage to prevent vehicle/animal collisions. With less than a month to go, 1,839 plates have been sold and 181 remain.
Consider purchasing a Wildlife Conservation Plate before the deadline and help Wyoming continue to lead the way in roadway safety. Download an application and a enter for a chance to win a Weatherby Mark rifle at wildlifecrossingswork.com.
Jenny DeSarro
Greater Yellowstone Coalition
Cody
A Christmas blessing to you
A few days ago I had a senior moment (hate to admit it) and left my purse in my cart in the parking lot at Walmart. I realized my goof when I got home, maybe 10 minutes later. I immediately called the store and my purse had already been rescued and turned in to customer service.
What a wonderful Christmas present, especially finding that everything was intact. My heartfelt thanks to the woman and child who returned my purse and for reinforcing my belief that Laramie is a wonderful hometown. Merry Christmas.
Donna Bershinsky
Laramie
Saving us from what?
Although 2020 started out as a banner year for America we find ourselves praying that this year and all its anguish will end on Jan. 1 2021.
Half of the country is worried what Joe Biden has planned for America the other half is celebrating that Trump will be gone. Hundreds of sworn statements have been submitted to battleground states and judges, only to be swept aside by Democrats and a few frightened Republicans and we are told by the national press that there is nothing to see here. Sworn affidavits are ignored, yet hearsay was enough to impeach Trump? Joe Biden has been appearing with banners proclaiming that he is speaking from the “Office of the President Elect”. First of all there is no such official government office and the electors have not yet voted, so Biden has not officially been elected.
Day after day our national news networks and even the articles in our local papers preach to us about how president-elect Biden is planning on saving America, but saving us from what? With all of the evidence about the problems with the election we are hearing nothing from the national press. Meanwhile we are kept in constant fear over a flu like virus and alternate news outlets are being stifled by social media and even streaming outlets.
We are lucky that we live in Wyoming, in many states the economy is still so shut down the public is beginning to revolt out of pure need to survive. Major corporations are allowed to stay open but small family owned businesses are told to shutter to protect the citizens from a virus that only kills 0.7% of those who have been affected. We are now being told that we cannot say certain things about the virus or the election on social media, this is not the America my grandparents fled to.
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
We need game-proof fencing
Last week I saw a young moose standing in the middle of old Route 30 near the summit east of Laramie. It was watching me as I started my exercise walk up the hill toward the old summit on old Route 30
I finally turned and walked toward my curious “friend” standing in the middle of the road. Only then did it decide to head back into the safety of the forest.
A day later a dead moose was lying next to I-80 not far from where my big “moose friend” watched me. Was this my curious friend from the day before?
We protect both big game and the motorist with proper game proof fencing heading west on I-80 from Laramie. There are underpasses making it safe for the big game to cross the highway.
It is time to protect both the people driving the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne and the big game living there. It is time to build these same game proof fences east of Laramie. and create places for our precious big game to cross either over or under the highway keeping everyone safe. This should have been done a long time ago!
What is the hold up Wyoming? How many billions do we have in our “rainy day” funds?
Why have we forgotten about our deer, moose and elk living east of Laramie? They need our help as do the motorists driving that stretch of I-80.
Roy Bane
Laramie
Protect Our Drinking Water
Once again county decision makers have failed to protect the drinking water supply for most Albany County residents.
Last Wednesday the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) approved the final plat for Rocky Ridge, a proposed subdivision within the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone.
Although the preliminary plat has not yet been approved by the Albany County Commission, the final plat is being rushed through.
The subdivision will utilize conventional septic systems even though the parcel is only marginally suitable for septics, and one lot lacks enough soil for a septic system at all.
Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) okayed the project because they estimated nitrate contamination from septic systems at just under the allowable pollution level of 10 mg/l at the subdivision boundary. (The developer’s consultant put the nitrates at 3.92 mg/l; DEQ had to correct their calculation to 9.38 mg/l).
The Aquifer Protection Plan was created to consider all development over our water supply, recognizing the cumulative effect of more residences, septic systems, pesticides, fertilizers, etc. But WDEQ looks at each parcel as stand alone, so inevitably impacts will be underestimated.
The Albany County Commission is the only authority that can control development within the aquifer protection zone.
Albany County’s Casper Aquifer Protection Plan calls for large-lot zoning of at least 35 acres; the seven Rocky Ridge lots are zoned “rural residential,” five acres each. Since no vested right exists for this density of development, Albany County Clean Water Advocates and the City of Laramie have recommended allowing only one dwelling on this 35-acre parcel.
The county’s comprehensive plan classifies Rocky Ridge as an area where supposedly a high priority is placed on wildlife habitat and sensitive lands.
P&Z ignored recommendations from Game and Fish about pronghorn critical winter range. Further, more septic systems in marginal installations, along with more domestic wells and possible use of herbicides, pesticides or fertilizers, will not be good for wildlife or the sensitive aquifer protection zone.
The Albany County Commissioners will consider final approval for the Rocky Ridge plat this Tuesday, December 15. They may be contacted at commissioners@co.albany.wy.us.
Bob Kelly
Albany County Clean Water Advocates
Laramie