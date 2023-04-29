I cannot believe the bull-pucky I read in Michael Reagan’s op-ed “Our wild kids have America on edge” published April 22 in the Laramie Boomerang.
It was no more than a screed supporting the return of physical punishment of children, in home, at school and at church. Apparently his mother beat him with a riding crop! Which I think explains a lot about the Reagans.
Fortunately most people will see this for what it is, an antiquated and harsh position that rightly should disappear. Unfortunately, there will be a few who will be vindicated for beating their children. I fear for those children.
Gwendolyn Wilson
Laramie
United we stand, divided we are falling
America is falling! We the people are America!
We the people need to stop listening to all the propaganda put out by the media, social media, Hollywood and our own government. Our enemies see us as Americans; not as black, white, red, yellow, or purple; not as gay, straight, bi-sexual or trans; not as rich, poor, or in the middle; and not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans, that’s it, period.
We are all Americans. Isn’t it time we begin to use discernment to understand what is being done on purpose. They are intentionally dividing us with false propaganda to make us all weak and fighting among ourselves, to take our American freedoms from us all.
Our enemies are laughing at us, and counting the days to when we will be at our weakest, most divided for a strike to take us over. If we don’t start uniting as Americans, everything we love will be gone. They are dismantling our country piece-by-piece.
If you love America, stand up for America — use your voice! America can’t and won’t continue if we remain the silent majority.