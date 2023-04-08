Close schools to eliminate shootings
School shootings have deservedly raised concerns, and reasonable Americans agree that putting an end to this senseless violence is desirable. A school shooting by its definition involves two factors.
First, firearms and ammunition are a must. Without a loaded gun, shooting is factually impossible. Thus, some focus on reducing, and perhaps eliminating the easy access to, and resulting abundance of firearms. Others like to point out the questionable constitutionality of this approach. As there are estimated to be over 400 million guns in the United States between police, armed forces, and civilians, these existing firearms would also have to be controlled. Regulating this many guns would indeed be difficult.
The second factor that is an essential ingredient in school shootings are the schools, themselves. Clearly, a shooting that occurs off school grounds cannot be a school shooting. As only a minority of targets injured or killed in a non-school shooting would typically be school-age children, and most victims would be average adult Americans, non-school shootings are much more palatable to the American public.
A current estimate is the USA has approximately 131,000 schools. With 400 million guns, there are approximately 3,000 guns per school. Thus, from a mathematical point of view, it would be much simpler to eliminate access to the mere 131,000 schools, rather than attempt to control 400 million guns. In fact, the guns/school ratio suggests that it would be more than 3,000 times easier!
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become more common to “remotely” teach children in the safety and comfort of their own home. I say that a logical — and surefire — approach to eliminating school shootings would be to close all schools, and teach only remote.
Last time I checked, the Second Amendment protects gun ownership. However there is no constitutional guarantee to an education, much less one in a brick and mortar school! I encourage readers to contact their elected representatives and ask them to investigate the possibility of closing schools to effectively eliminate school shootings. For once, let’s think of the children!
Christoph Geisler
Laramie
Trump overcharged
As an opponent of Donald Trump since the day he began his campaign in 2016, I have never written to defend him. I do so today.
We have a “justice” system that notoriously overcharges defendants with multiple crimes, as a coercive tactic to force a plea bargain and a guilty plea to some charges, in the process subverting the presumption of innocence.
You can read the New York indictment of Donald Trump for “34” felonies at https://tinyurl.com/4xazwtr5.
There are not 34 crimes, but one. Each of the 34 charges is for “falsifying business records in the first degree,” counting each different ledger entry or bit of paperwork as a separate crime. This would be analogous to charging a murderer who killed one person with 34 stab wounds with 34 murders instead of one.
Montesquieu wrote, “There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice.” We should not countenance injustice or questionable prosecution even if the person charged is someone we loathe. This case against Donald Trump is disproportionate and questionable. I wish him well in refuting the charges and winning his case.
If and when other prosecutors bring other charges against our former president, I hope it occurs with more proportionality and justice than this current case.
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie