Communism was banned, why not fascism?
In 1954, the Communist Party was banned in the United States. It had less than 10,000 members, and of those more than 1,500 were FBI informants.
The country felt so threatened by a political party of just 10,000 people that it was banned, but today the nation does nothing when fascist Republicans threaten democracy at all levels of government. This threat is not a hidden threat. It is out there for all to see.
Donald Trump threatens everyone from prosecutors to judges, and even little old ladies counting votes. States like Ohio and North Caroline take away citizens rights without any hesitation. Wyoming has done its part by stealing women’s rights, and running off the only patriot we had in Congress.
If you or I would threaten a judge or prosecutor we would be living at the county jail and have our meals delivered three times a day.
When Attorney General Merrick Garland says “justice is blind,” he and others mean justice is equal for everyone including former presidents — all people rich or poor. They did not mean former presidents get a pass. Only President Gerald Ford thought that.
It is clear we need an attorney general with the guts to enforce the laws in a timely manner without worrying about offending the crooks. Republicans today are calling it a “political witch hunt,” just like they have done two years ago.
Roy Bane
Laramie
War is not the answer
A generation of my young male relatives was decimated in the Civil War. My grandfather, with the first American troops in France during World War I, never talked about it and said those who liked to do so weren’t really there.
He died at 49 after years of health problems perhaps related to exposure to chemical weapons and other impacts of war. I suspect he suffered from PTSD. A high school classmate once told me about his experience of mortuary duty in Vietnam. Now many Americans are itching for another Civil War. Like those before them, they probably think it would be over in a couple of weeks, proving the saying, “Those who do not know history are condemned to repeat it.”
Attempts to present a blinkered view of slavery and pretend there are no other ways of being besides heterosexual are not just about the past. They dehumanize others, laying the framework for future discrimination, persecution, violence and slavery — and to justify war.
Those who endorse violence to get their way are short on ideas. They lack a realistic vision of the results of their actions and of how the world will be. They do not see that what they do to others may later be done to them, and by those they follow.
War is suffering, maiming and death. There will be injustices and atrocities. There will be destruction of homes, towns and countryside. There will be sickness and starvation. There will be betrayal and grief — on both sides.
Do you want a life of violence, strife, warfare; or a life of peace in which to pursue your talents and dreams? Safety or fear? Do you want to have your voice, your vote count in the development of our nation and democracy; or do you want to end up following orders and bowing to others?
Are you willing to seek the truth, verifiable facts? To consider other views? To see others as fellow human beings? Or will you just buy into the lies of those who want you to do their dirty work for them?
War is hell.
Carol Smith
Laramie
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters