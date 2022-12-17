First Baptist Church response to Wyoming Union controversy
Recent events in the Laramie community have reminded us that while it does not always rear its ugly head, hate has a foothold here and the message of love is not always able to drown it out.
We at First Baptist Church are disheartened, appalled and angered along with so many others in the community at the actions and words that were on display on the University of Wyoming campus. We condemn in the strongest terms the hatred exhibited to a transgender student on Dec. 2 in the Wyoming Union. We believe that God is love and there is no room for hate in his kingdom. There is no love found in singling out a person or group of people to pick apart their lives.
The message of love is found throughout the Bible. Jesus provided a multitude of experiences where he showed love and acceptance to the vulnerable, the lost and the forgotten; and he admonished the self-righteous. It is only by closing one’s eyes to all that the Bible can teach that one is able to use its words to justify attacking another.
First Baptist Church wishes to express the message that you are loved. Regardless of your circumstance, God loves you, and there is nothing you can do to change that fact.
Ret. Rev. Morley Langdon
First Baptist Church
Laramie
Response to politicians’ reactions
Twenty-Five of Wyoming’s current and future state politicians signed a letter condemning the University of Wyoming’s action in response to a blatant example of targeted hate speech.
“How could anyone reading the sign displayed in the student union not immediately understand that someone is peddling hate here?” (Laramie Boomerang, Dec. 13).
An individual student is named following a Biblical remark. So, this person deserves to be called out, and that’s OK? No. Not OK. From whence did this directive come – on high? This “church elder” was not proselytizing. He was preaching hate – to hate a protected group, which is against the law – and wrong.
It is appalling that this many state office holders agree “open dialogue and bold pursuit of reality is the proper environment for higher education, not safe spaces.”
Let’s look at that: one cannot conduct open dialogue if the environment is not safe – for everyone. “Safe” comes first. Would these politicians deem it proper to allow this message to creep onto the campus and embolden other anti-whomever fanatics? That is how places become unsafe. That is what leads to extremism and violence. The examples across this country are shocking, numerous and real.
So why did 24 elected lawmakers and one future secretary of state take the time to pointedly accuse the university of going too far in banning the preacher for a year from tabling at the student union? So they can: No. 1, publicly back someone who is anti-LGBTQ; No. 2, cry when action is taken to right a wrong, that someone’s First Amendment rights are violated and; No. 3, seize the opportunity to suggest that academic excellence is automatically damaged when real-world issues elbow their way into the college experience?
To these signers, I say your motives are shameful, shortsighted and obvious.
Wendy M. O’Leary
Laramie
Love vs. Hate
For quite awhile now, a lot of people have been leaving the Christian faith. This may be prompted by pastors, preachers and so-called elders, that espouse Christianity as they see it, not how Jesus taught.
All through the Old Testament the prophets foretold the coming of the savior. Those prophesies came to fruition when the word was made flesh, with the birth of Jesus. He came to bring hope and courage, freedom from fear and most importantly love.
Jesus taught that God’s ways were not human ways and human ways were not God’s ways. He dined with Pharisees, tax collectors and sinners. He condemned those who knew the words of the law, but not the heart of the law. He called them snakes and vipers. He came to save everyone — everyone.
Jesus stated, the greatest commandments of God are to love God with all your heart, mind and soul and to love your neighbor as yourself. Your neighbor is everyone. Those who condemn and preach against someone that is different than them, are not Christian. It is God who judges all, only God, he is not a human puppet.
At the University of Wyoming and all over the country, those that espouse condemnation and fear take it upon themselves to be the “judge.” Jesus is the New Covenant, he alone judges. If anyone or group takes it upon themselves to condemn by hate, fear and intimidation, they are not Christians. Jesus/God brings hope, courage, dispelling fear and most importantly love. If a Christian church does not follow this, it is not a Christian church.
My family has been in Wyoming for seven generations. This is what I was taught in my Catholic faith. That’s all I’ve got to say about this.
Patrick Z. Rader
Cheyenne