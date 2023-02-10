‘Detached from reality’
The imaginative editorial from several Wyoming Republican legislators “Republicans are focused on pocketbook issues,” published in the Laramie Boomerang on Feb. 3, 2023, would have been funny had it not been so detached from reality.
Their idea of a pocketbook issue is telling off California about electric vehicles. Do these Republicans truly believe that the population of California (gross state product of $3.6 trillion, the world’s largest sub-national economy) is listening intently to Wyoming legislators?
The majority of Republicans in the Legislature chose to kill the biggest pocketbook issue of this session, Medicaid expansion, which would have given thousands of Wyomingites desperately-needed access to healthcare so they can get a job or continue working.
But the oil and gas industry’s pocketbook gets preferential treatment. Over the years, Wyoming’s Republican majority has continued to pass tax breaks for oil, gas, coal, trona, and uranium, with the same result every time: no jobs saved and less revenue to meet state needs. But heck, why not try again this session?
Rather than focusing on Wyomingites’ pocketbooks, most Republicans in the Legislature have focused on how to impose their personal ideologies on other Wyomingites’ lives. They’re busy writing legislation on what teachers can teach, on what students can learn and what kinds of medical care families can seek. Apparently, they know best.
The Republican majority has demonstrated even more distrust of Wyomingites’ capacity to make decisions for themselves by passing legislation taking away local control, disrespecting voters’ choices for their city councils and county commissions.
All this is salted with a lot of rhetoric about “freedom.” The only freedom under discussion is the freedom being lost.
Sarah Gorin
Laramie
‘Help Wyoming make a stand for freedom’
On Monday, Feb. 6, the Senate passed SJ11 to have Wyoming join the Convention of States. With that vote, the Senate affirms that Wyoming stands for freedom and a commitment to be part of an effort to discuss and suggest amendments to help rein in the Feds.
The federal government is out of control. With the national debt exceeding $31 million and the deep state bureaucrats running the show, something has to be done.
In Wyoming, we are mostly free and responsible for ourselves. Here we try to live the legacy left to us by the founders — to live without government interference.
For those of us who have asked, “What can I do? What can be done?” A Convention of States gives us hope and a powerful, peaceful, legal, constitutional way to make suggested changes to reduce the overreach of the federal government and the out of control spending that will bankrupt our children and grandchildren.
I am a second generation American — my grandparents arrived penniless at Ellis Island asking for nothing more than an opportunity to become citizens and participate in the American dream. I must fight for them and the generations to come.
Freedom cannot be separated from responsibility. Now is the time for our legislators to have the moral courage to approve the resolution for a Convention of States as provided in Article V in the U.S. Constitution. Help Wyoming make a stand for freedom: please contact your Wyoming State Representative and ask them to vote yes on SJ11.
Helene Belisle
Sheridan