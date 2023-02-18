A few more ‘silly gestures’
Kerry Drake wrote an column (published in the Laramie Boomerang Feb. 4) about a bill in the Wyoming Senate, where we would send a few million dollars to Texas for a border wall and the silliness of sending this money to Texas.
I will admit that this is a pretty silly gesture, but I thought of a few more sillier ones.
In 2021, the Biden administration left about $85 billion worth of military hardware to the Taliban and the word is, the Russians are negotiating a price for it, to use in the Ukraine conflict.
In 2022, the Biden administration has sent about $100 billion worth of aid and military hardware to the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, another senseless European war. Russia will eventually end up with most of those weapons also.
We spend billion of dollars protecting the borders of other countries, while our southern border is wide open. Pretty silly if it wasn’t so tragic for people who have been crime victims of these illegal aliens.
Remember, the illegal aliens are coming for your jobs, no one is irreplaceable, and some of them are bringing fentanyl. Who will protect your family from this drug?
I believe we could finish our border wall for $5 billion and control the migrant surge, making the country safer for everyone. It is pretty silly that we don’t do this. But look who is in charge.
If you really believe that we should be involved in the Ukrainian war, make sure you have enlisted your children and grandchildren with the military.
You don’t want to be a hypocrite.
Tom Schmit
Laramie
‘The new Liberal’
There seems to be no logical explanation as to why self-proclaimed Liberals feel the need to pressure everyone into their way of thinking.
To be Liberal used to mean that you live your life as you wish as long as it did not hurt others. The new liberalism seems to be more like communism in that they want to control every aspect of everyone’s life. This control is accomplished through unconstitutional law, bureaucratic agencies, large corporations, economic pressure, intimidation and public shaming.
The new Liberal wants to teach our children about sex and all of its variants even if it means breaking indecency laws. They believe they know better than parents as to how children are to be raised, what they are to be taught, and even what to think. There is even an increasing occurrence of schools pushing medical procedures and drugs on students without parents consent many of which result in irreparable physical harm.
The new Liberal demands that we give up all fossil fuels even natural gas. First the government tells us it isn’t really after our gas stoves and then we see them going after all uses of natural gas. Relying solely on electricity for home heating in cold climates is not possible. Heat pumps have limitations in climates like ours.
The new Liberal is also demanding that we drive electric vehicles even though they are costly, have limited range and are degraded by cold temperatures. Now they are thinking on using electric vehicles to support the electrical grid when there is no wind.
Here in our county there are plans to limit what a citizen can do on their own land and all of this power in the hands of two (Democrat) commissioners.
All of these demands sound like Liberals wish we lived in a communist country. In communist countries there are only state approved vehicles and appliances that its citizens can own. Sound familiar?
I guess what really perplexes me is how the modern Liberal believes whatever the government tells them. I am sorry but I am an individual not a subject.
Derek Mancinho
Laramie