...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Very
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Residential rental properties should be a local issue
I was informed recently that a new bill in our state Legislature is directly attacking one of our local ordinances. HB 216 “Residential Rental Properties-Applicability” directly undermines local jurisdiction to give control to the state over landlord and tenant relations. It creates more government control when as Wyomingites, we typically want less.
This is a local issue, and it should stay that way.
The Wyoming housing and rental markets look significantly different; in Laramie, as a college town; or Jackson with expensive rental rates; or Casper and Cheyenne as our bigger cities; or Torrington and Guernsey as some of our smaller communities. Local jurisdiction matters, and this is a prime example of why our communities are all different. There aren’t any other communities in our great state where nearly 50% of owner-occupied properties are rental properties as they are here.
The ordinance is built to give tenants a more level playing field regarding tenant/landlord relationships — while it is not perfect, it is a starting point. I encourage local citizens to engage with our City Council to adjust the regulation as they see fit. I’m lucky to have a great relationship with my landlord, but not everyone is. This ordinance provides accountability mechanisms and is a step toward ensuring tenants live in a safe and habitable property.
This bill seems unnecessary, and I’d much rather our representatives work on addressing real issues that face our state — diversifying our economy, finding ways to get people to move to our beautiful state (the rail service bill sponsored by Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, is an excellent bipartisan solution that fosters this idea) and addressing actual housing issues (paying over $200K ... almost $300 per square foot for a one bed-one bath that was built, and still looks like it’s in the 1940s is absurd.
We need new construction and reasonably priced homes, and we need new industries to get folks here to spur this to happen. Bills like this go against economic progress, population stability and population growth.
Jennifer Kirk
Laramie
Disapproval of Lummis’ vote
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, voted yes on H.R. 8404, which is falsely titled the “Respect for Marriage Act.”
There were many reasons to oppose this bill. One is that they disrespect marriage (a God-ordained institution) by seeking to change its meaning.
Since our nation’s founding documents — the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights — are based on the premise that rights come from God, H.R. 8404 are antithetical to our nation’s values.
H.R. 8404 also was unconstitutional, since marriage is a state matter, not a federal one, under the Constitution.
James Madison, the father of the Constitution, said that while the states have wide latitude in the types of laws they pass (under the federal system of government the Constitution created), the powers of the United States government are “few and defined.” The areas in which the Constitution allows Congress to make laws are “defined” and listed in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution. Defining marriage is not one of those powers.
One of the biggest ways elected officials lose credibility is not representing the voters that placed them in office. The best way to gain credibility is by holding people accountable. Silence means consent.
People all over the state are watching to see what is considered acceptable to the voters. I hope this abuse of Lummis’s Oath of Office is dealt with swiftly and firmly.
Please take the time to contact your local Republican precinct member and ask them to support a resolution to censure Lummis.