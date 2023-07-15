Permitting process, timeline
Regarding the groundbreaking of the TransWest Express Transmission Project, I find it unbelievable how long it took to permit the project: a decade-and-a-half long permitting process that required the cooperation of the affected states and numerous federal and local agencies!
This clearly illustrates that the current process to permit a transmission line takes much too long.
Most energy projects in development are renewable energy projects so permitting reform will allow a more positive impact on the renewable energy industry over fossil fuels. “Reports from the U.S. Energy Information Administration find that in each of the past three years, 84% of new energy capacity was clean energy. More than 95% of new energy projects currently awaiting permits are solar and wind and battery storage, and less than 5% are natural gas.” (https://emp.lbl.gov/queues).
Many proposed permitting reforms include early engagement of local communities. Transmission line permitting reform should include thorough environmental reviews but made more efficient by designating a lead agency or by concurrent local and federal agency reviews. Permitting reform should be energy agnostic and not favor any specific type of energy. In this way the market and innovation decides, not politics.
Wyoming Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers are speaking with our members of Congress to reform energy permitting. Join us in urging U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Representative Harriet Hageman to work across the aisle for efficient permitting reform which includes early and respectful consideration for the health and safety of Wyoming people, communities and environment. For more information, visit https://cclusa.org/action.
Madeline Dalrymple
Laramie
Policing advisory board
I have nothing but admiration for our police department, even the stern chap who pulled me over for not having current tags on my license plates.
He just shook his head in disapproval at my response that my husband always does that chore — evidently this is the story he hears from about 85% of the women he stops for that infraction. Not sure if he disapproved of the men or the women.
Some of my work has allowed me to become acquainted with several officers and former chief Dale Stalder, and I have found them to be fair, tolerant of small areas of ignorance, and willing to listen and learn, sometimes to information which they did not like to hear.
I think the advisory board may take the place of the ideal community policing, which is to have officers on foot or bicycle present and patrolling on a regular basis in each neighborhood, so they get to know the residents and vice versa. This makes their task of defusing conflicts and intervening in transgressions much easier, as the police will know the people involved and will themselves not be viewed as total outsiders being heavy-handed.
That, sadly, is too costly for Laramie, demanding a considerably larger force. So let’s hope the advisory board acts with that ideal in mind, rather than confrontationally.
Amy Williamson
Laramie
Thanks, Laramie!
Our family had a wonderful experience in Laramie for our daughter’s wedding in early July.
The ceremony was on the lawn of the Ivinson Mansion with a reception in the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. We utilized exclusively Laramie vendors and were so pleased with the entire event. We stayed at the Mason Loft Condos — so convenient.
Our family has Laramie roots-my father is a 1955 grad of the University of Wyoming and he has two granddaughters who are grads, both of whom met their hubbys there.
Just wanted to say, “Thanks, Laramie!”
Diane Cluxton-Kremer
Centennial, Colorado