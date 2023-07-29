The root cause of political polarization
Today’s political polarization continues to be founded in the slow movement from the medieval to modern world.
The medieval world was structured by the king, Catholic clergy (the one and only church) and nobility who served at the king’s behest. The modern world is structured by the cosmology of the natural world, capitalization of the market economy, and differentiation of the discourse of rights.
In the medieval world there were no citizens outside of royalty, clergy and nobles. Everyone else was a serf or tradesman. In the modern world the rule of law says each of us is a citizen having the inalienable rights of the citizen — regardless of birthright, class or religious affiliation.
In the medieval world all decisions originated with king and clergy. In the modern world citizens vote and the representatives they elect decide what is best for those they represent, and all citizens.
We are taught that the medieval world existed centuries ago, that our modern world is based in the curiosity of science, the globalization of the marketplace, the honoring of difference among citizens. And yet resistance to these three forces manifests itself in our political polarization.
The medieval worldview in America attempts to use authoritarianism to maintain the rule of king (the uber-wealthy), religion (Christian nationalism), and the right to define who is a citizen. The effort to seek to coexist peacefully with one another regardless of identity category is demonized as a breakdown in social mores and morals.
The medieval world is crumbling, disintegrating, and this is frightening for those that give power to king (uber-wealthy), church (evangelical Christianity) and the venality of the “deal.” The modern world offers a reality in which each and every person in the role of citizen has equal value. That is where we are headed, like it or not ...
The modern world is the sirens song weaving joy and satisfaction as our future. The promise is so evident. The medieval world is dark and dank and prejudiced and small. It wants to draw us back to a time where only a few lived well. That time is over.
Find the niches where you can transform medieval to modern and know in that degree your life is rich and full.
Jeffrey J. Olson
Laramie
RFK Jr. and antisemitism
On July 8, in a letter to the editor, I suggested that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might be a “genuine” alternative to President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.
On July 15, the New York Post published video of RFK Jr. suggesting that COVID-19 was a genetically engineered bioweapon designed to harm some races and ethnicities more and some less. He said, “The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” You can see the video clip yourself at this link: https://tinyurl.com/bdz6kfh2.
There is an extremely dangerous and false strain of antisemitism that blames Jews for the world’s problems, such as the recent pandemic. For a presidential candidate to participate in such looniness is disqualifying. I withdraw my previous sympathetic words about RFK Jr.
Democrats need to look elsewhere for a serious alternative to President Biden.
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
