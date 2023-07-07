History beliefs
On June 23, I received this text message concerning my comments and vote on the name change of Swastika Lake. I believe the quote is anonymous and clearly represents my belief and feelings of history.
History beliefs
On June 23, I received this text message concerning my comments and vote on the name change of Swastika Lake. I believe the quote is anonymous and clearly represents my belief and feelings of history.
“History is not there for you to like or dislike. It is there for you to learn from it. And if it offends you, even better. Because then you are less likely to repeat it. It is not your’s to erase. It belongs to all of us.”
Terri Jones
Albany County Commissioner
Laramie
Protecting wildlife
Gray wolves in the Northern Rockies are a conservation success story that is being threatened by the Biden Administration’s delay.
In Montana, hunters can kill as many as 20 wolves each, and in Idaho, there are no limits. Even wolves in Yellowstone National Park have been frequently and intentionally lured out of the park’s protection to their deaths.
The Biden Administration could have prevented this slaughter and continues to delay action that would stop it.
Two former directors of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, along with members of Congress, and hundreds of scientists and conservation biologists have publicly asked Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to act.
Secretary Haaland herself wrote an op-ed in USA Today — more than one year ago — saying she is, “committed to ensuring that wolves have the conservation they need to survive and thrive in the wild based on science and law.”
Yet she has taken no action. As the months have passed, hundreds of wolves have been killed. Secretary Haaland needs to focus on her responsibilities and act to protect wolves before it is too late.
Ann Jacobs
Laramie
Things that matter
With all the negative and divisive interactions we experience every day being what we tend to focus on; I decided to tell of one that was the opposite. An experience of genuine kindness and concern for my (not their’s) well-being.
About a month ago, I preordered some meat from my favorite butcher; the Johnson’s The Butcher Block store in West Laramie. Unfortunately, I got caught in a hail storm near Douglas and would not be able to get to their store before normal closing. I called and reached Alan Johnson, the co-owner, and explained my predicament. He was more than willing to hold store open until I arrived (at least 20 minutes late).
There are people we meet every once in awhile who are more gracious than we expect. When that happens, we need to make others aware of this behavior. Too often, all we concentrate on is the negative.
Barry Cole
Encampment
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.