I loved reading Dr. Rick Knight’s recent column (published on June 30 in the Laramie Boomerang) suggesting that ecological restoration could be a new form of outdoor recreation.
As the executive director of Wildlands Restoration Volunteers (WRV) — a Colorado nonprofit that engages volunteers in land restoration — I am obviously biased, but I would endorse the idea that this work can be a lot of fun!
At WRV, we say we have a dual mission. It’s succinctly described by our tagline: Healing the Land, Building Community. While Dr. Knight focused on the first part of that (thanks to Dr. Knight for acknowledging our work), I’d like to emphasize the importance of the second.
As social creatures, humans need community for plenty of reasons. In fact, recent research concludes that social connections are as basic as our need for food, water and shelter. But social connections also give life meaning and make it fun.
Volunteers on WRV projects build relationships with the land, with themselves, and with one another. It’s this last example that makes ecological restoration fun — you don’t do it alone but with others who care about the land. If you care about the land and like to have fun outdoors, join a WRV project this summer: wlrv.org.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his recent foreign policy speech and in other aspects of his campaign is presenting a genuine, thoughtful, and vigorous alternative for Democrats and for America.
President Joe Biden is showing clear signs of dementia (for example, ending a speech with “God Save the Queen”), has no significant domestic policy idea other than spending more money, is far too old for another term in office, and is tainted by his family’s corrupt multi-million dollar business dealings with other countries.
Democrats and America deserve better, whether better is RFK Jr. or some other new Democratic candidate.