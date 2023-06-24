Spotty phone service — in more ways than one
Wyoming is a rural state. Members of the Wyoming Legislature do not seem to understand that landlines are essential for most of the state. I live out in the county and I am lucky if I get a half of a bar on my cell phone. I rely on the landline. It is a necessity — not a luxury.
My carrier is CenturyLink. I am a retiree with 30-plus years working for the “phone company” in IT supporting the mainframe systems and mid-range systems for installation and repair. So I know how it is supposed to work.
Sadly, I have had many problems with getting repair when needed. I should not be on a first-name basis with the Wyoming Public Services Commission (WPSC). CenturyLink should do the job without their interference.
The last time was June 15. When I called CenturyLink repair — there was 20 minutes of automated responses until I talked to a human. The human read from a list of questions and did not provide any information other than it would be a week for repair. The technician was scheduled for the following Wednesday (June 21).
I then notified the WPSC again and lo and behold — it was escalated and I had a working phone line on June 16. This is not the way it should be! Who is holding CenturyLink responsible for customer service and repair? I also emailed my Wyoming state senator and representative — and no reply again.
Something has to be done before there is a tragedy. Anyone notice about one month ago if you dialed local that you had to add the area code? How did that work for those that had contacts that they just dialed automatically? This went on for about 36 hours. CenturyLink did not care. I notified the WPSC. The investigation provided a statement from CenturyLink (and I am paraphrasing) –“oops.”
So notify your Wyoming senators and representatives. Let them know that you rely on a landline. And hold the companies accountable.
Bonnie Karberg
Laramie
Questioning the need for a citizen review committee
I went to the Laramie City Council meeting on June 6. I wanted to know why we need citizen oversight of our police force, who wrote the proposal, why the police chief could not oversee his police force, and if he can’t, why they could not replace him?
I was told that the city council doesn’t answer questions and that I could only make comments. I did. I said that for a police force to work, such as military authority, it must come from the top down, not from the bottom up. When authority comes from the bottom up you have anarchy and chaos.
We have examples of this all across America in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Baltimore and Philadelphia. It is an endless list of bad decisions by politicians to help the disenfranchised. What percentage of Laramie is disenfranchised?
Walmart is paying $18 an hour. Do they choose to be disenfranchised? Or do they really need help? Is it the police department’s job to help them or to enforce the law with equal justice for all? If a majority of us think the police need oversight, should we the citizens vote on it?
One of the council members said that there was a complaint by a woman who was stopped by an officer that the officer was rude. The police chief brought her in, showed her the video cam and she realized she was wrong. What would have happened to that officer with a citizen oversight board or if the video cam was broken?
I drive for the SafeRide, when college students get stopped for drunk driving the police call us to take then home if they are coherent. Most of them get a ride home and the car gets parked for the night. We have a great and helpful police force. There is an old saying we all know: If it is not broken, don’t fix it.
Edward Dloughy
Laramie