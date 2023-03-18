At a recent Albany County Commissioners meeting, a negative and untrue statement was made regarding Albany County Clean Water Advocates (ACCWA). As there was not an opportunity to refute this at the time, we feel it is necessary to restate the origins and goals of ACCWA in order to provide clarity.
ACCWA was formed in order to advocate for and protect the clean water that comes from all of our water sources — Laramie River, Casper Aquifer, and water wells in Albany County.
Our primary goals are to:
• Protect present and future water sources;
• Identify and safeguard against present and possible sources of water contamination; and
• Develop educational tools to accomplish the first two goals.
ACCWA is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that supports:
• Scientific research about our water supply;
• Monitoring systems for maintaining clean drinking water; and
• Informing, sharing, and educating the community about the Casper Aquifer Protection Area — a rare natural resource with exceptionally clean water.
Albany County Clean Water Advocates
World Water Day, think local
World Water Day is Wednesday, March 22. This year’s theme is “Accelerating Change,” and changing our way of thinking about water is great way to start.
Most of us turn on the tap and fill a glass or a pot and never think where our water comes from. With water becoming a daily crisis in many parts of the world, we should be considering how we can protect our water and also how to conserve it. It truly is the most important resource on the planet.
Here in Laramie, we have the Laramie River and the Casper Aquifer that supply our water. But we need to be aware of why it is so important to protect the recharge area over the aquifer east of town from pollutants that could change our clean drinking water into something undrinkable. We should also be planning now for progressive water conservation strategies in Laramie such as building new housing subdivisions (north, west and south of town) that have infrastructure for recycled water.
Communities around the nation and the world have demonstrated that recycled water can be used to water our lawns, wash our cars and flush our toilets; and thus save the supply of clean water for drinking. Let’s accelerate this change!
Marian Erdelyi
Laramie
Should the wealthy play by the same rules?
I recall some years ago, tussling for months with Social Security over a few thousand dollars. As a common citizen I received no special treatment or rewards.
On the morning of Friday, March 10, Silicon Valley Bank failed. Their FDIC insured deposits of $8 billion were of course covered by deposit insurance. $165 billion in uninsured deposits from multi-million dollar companies, wealthy hedge funds, wealthy individuals, and wealthy venture capitalists, to whom the FDIC insurance limits were well known, were not covered.
On the morning of Sunday, March 12, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there would not be a bailout. By that evening, there was a complete bailout. All of the wealthy depositors will be made whole and not lose a penny for their bad judgment in choosing an unsound bank.
Yet again our government is spending many billions of dollars without an appropriation by Congress, which is supposed to hold the purse strings.
Yet again the most wealthy in our country have demonstrated both their political power and their exemption from the rules that apply to the rest of us.