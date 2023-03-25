Keeping us safe
The first sentence on U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ foreign relations website reads: “The first responsibility of the U.S. government is to keep our country and citizens safe.”
She is emphatically correct. The difficulty lies in defining what is needed to keep us safe. Here, I disagree with those who believe that our oceans or appeasing our rivals will keep us safe. Isolationism and appeasement never work. The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks showed us that enemies can strike within our borders.
Removing our troops from Ukraine and our ships from the Black Sea gave a green light to Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine. When people claim that we cannot afford to help Ukraine defend itself, they are penny-wise, pound-foolish. The ties between Russia and China are like the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact.
We desperately need statesmen and women in the House, Senate and White House who understand that tyrants respect only strength and can explain this to our citizens. We live in an unsafe world and must prepare for peace through strength.
Sue Favret
Laramie
Anti-abortion, but pro-choice
This is to comment about our Wyoming Legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon recently signing into law a statewide prohibition of abortion.
I totally disagree. Personally, I just happen to be anti-abortion, but more importantly, pro-choice. For me, being pro-choice is only being respectful of all outside of me to choose for themselves. Why do people think they have a right to impose their morals on others? That is what deciding to override a personal choice to abort for whatever reason is all about — to impose your morals on all outside of you.
Many are sure that life begins at conception — and that is why they assume that abortion in any form is “taking a life” — or in their opinion, “murder;” but that is opinion. If you believe that, then follow your morals and do not abort. But personally, I doubt that life begins at conception. I believe it begins at birth — and many “moralists” in their own perceptions agree with that. Why do you who think otherwise and think you have a right to impose your views on me?
Why? Answer me that. Do you not respect the right of others to disagree with you? Why do you assume you have a right — and even obligation — to make it hard for a young lady to deal with her own body like you have a right to deal with your own body? Please consider the ramifications of being disrespectful of others — if not for their sakes, but for your sake. If you start being disrespectful on one issue, you will only continue down that line — and disrespect will follow you wherever you go.
We all make mistakes; but I urge our Wyoming lawmakers to hold a special session and undo your current decisions — from legislatures to Governor Gordon — to make abortion legal. Consider how hard you are making it on others who do not agree with your morals to decide what is best for them. Consider the ramifications of your disrespect for others. Is that too much to ask?
Francis William Bessler
Laramie
Plenty of questions
Some in this country want certain subjects, like our country’s period of enslaving others, banned from school. They claim discussing these might make some students uncomfortable. I have some questions for them.
Do people have only one possible reaction to anything, or do they have options for how they receive, process and react? Are there some people that prefer the former (for others)?
Isn’t education, or any learning inherently uncomfortable to some degree? New information often leads to new ways of thinking and acting, and adjusting to new things may be uncomfortable for a while. Isn’t part of growing up learning to deal with discomfort?
Why should anyone today feel guilty about horrible things done by others? Isn’t learning about such things part of coming up with ways to make sure they never happen again? Are there some in this country who want it to happen again?
Doesn’t their position forget that many whites did not, and do not, support slavery, and fought to protect the freedom off all? Isn’t that something children should learn?
It seems that their message really means that they are the ones who don’t want to learn, don’t want their privilege (white, male, straight, Christian, etc.) to give way to equality for all? Does this contribute to the suppression of facts/truth and proliferation of lies in public discourse?
Is Wyoming resting on its laurels as an Equality State, or are we continuing that legacy?
Carol Smith
Laramie
Wyoming, the former Equality State
Ladies of Wyoming, if you plan on continuing to live in the "oppression state" toss those illegal abortion pills into the trash. Remember, "big brother" Gov. Mark Gordon and his gang are watching you. The former "Equality State" has made you once again second-class citizens.
Whatever happened to "separation of church and state?" It died in Wyoming on March 17, 2023.
Wyoming could have a vote on abortion just like the vote in Kansas. But that was never going to happen. Wyoming couldn't risk it. What could they ever tell the evangelicals who pull their strings? So, Wyoming Republicans made sure Wyoming citizens had no voice. Call it democracy, Wyoming style.
Ladies, take heart, you are not alone. Nationwide kids, teachers, books, prosecutors, colleges, people of color and even Mickey Mouse are all under attack. In short, democracy is being attacked from within by those who voters have put in the chairs of government. If the Justice Department and our current president continue to exhibit the lack of any "backbone," commonly-known as "guts," we are seeing the beginning of the end of our American democracy.
Roy Bane
Laramie