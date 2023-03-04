Open letter to Wyoming legislators seeking to limit freedom
I have been following this year’s Wyoming legislative session with mostly interest, but also occasional dismay, gratitude and anger.
Far too many legislators seek to impose their views and morals on others. These actions imply that they think they know best despite many having inadequate education and background to really grasp what is, in fact, best for others.
If they really want to work for the greatest good for Wyomingites, then I urge them to promote, rather than restrict, freedom. Free Wyoming citizens from legislation that is based in fear, hate, ignorance, misogyny and hypocrisy. Free us with legislation that is based on truth, facts, science, logic, reality and loving kindness.
Free Wyoming elections from the corruptive influence of dark money. Free us to vote for our preferred candidates.
Free people from early deaths because they can’t afford healthcare or because they commit suicide. Free people from facing bankruptcy when the cost of medical care exceeds their ability to pay for it and/or health insurance companies fail to cover expenses. Free us to make the healthcare decisions that are right for ourselves.
Free people to get stable jobs to support themselves and their families by using the state’s money to help transition folks away from industries that are subject to the boom-and-bust cycle. Free citizens to earn living wages, wages that don’t force people to decide whether to pay rent or pay for food.
Free us to make up our own minds through education and experience. Free children and adults to learn a wide range of viewpoints and perspectives, not just what a few decide is “appropriate” or “correct.” Free us to have our own religious beliefs, or to have no religion whatsoever.
Free Wyomingites from unnecessary and unwarranted government intrusion. Free us to do what we will if what we do does not harm others.
There are many important issues that Wyoming lawmakers need to address. Restricting people’s freedoms are not among them.
Sara Saulcy
Laramie
‘Loose lips sink ships’
I’ve been retired from the military for 17 years. Why do I need to know the United States is sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine? Why do I need to know Poland and Germany are sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine? A total of 321 tanks are heading to Ukraine. Everyone now knows this including the enemy.
Russia is responding with bigger and more attacks on the Ukraine’s military and defenseless civilians. It is clear to them that their best path to victory is winning before they must face those tanks.
A famous saying during World War II was, “Loose lips sink ships.” Why don’t today’s politicians know this? If a convoy was discovered by German U-Boats, supply ships would be sunk and American sailors would die. So the phrase “Loose lips sink ships” became the unofficial rule for all of America to abide by.
Today, everyone is broadcasting that tanks and other critical weapons are heading to Ukraine. Is this a winning strategy? Why not just invite Vladimir Putin to the meeting? Gee, Ukraine might even win this war if we could keep our mouth shut!
Surely, a better policy is to do it and not tell the whole world about it. Did we tell Japan we had aircraft carriers heading to Midway? No. Did we send Adolf Hitler our “D-Day” plans and the location? No.
We did things differently back when we used to win wars!
Roy Bane, SFC retired
Laramie