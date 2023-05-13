Hangar ownership at the airport
On May 3, 2023, the Laramie Regional Airport Board hosted a special meeting and unanimously blocked the sale of a privately-owned hangar to another person and then purchased the hangar themselves. This resulted in a completely unnecessary expense of more than $100,000 to be absorbed by the airport management and ultimately the citizens of Laramie and Albany County.
This transpired despite assurances by attorneys a year ago that airport management had no intention of obtaining ownership of the private hangars. While this action was technically allowed in forced tenant lease agreements, the legality of those leases is in question. In whose best interests was this action taken?
This action appears to be retaliatory and vindictive. Previously, the intended buyer had gone to the airport to check and secure the tie-downs of his aircraft during high wind (60-plus mph) conditions. He accessed the aircraft in the evening by passing through an unsecured gate and left immediately afterwards by the same gate. The next day, he received notice from the airport director that he had been caught by surveillance and had been referred to Laramie police and the FBI for criminal trespass investigation. Laramie police, after contacting the aircraft owner, declined pursuing further action. The FBI never contacted the aircraft owner. This didn’t sit well with the airport director.
Was the aircraft owner justified in his concern for the security of his plane? Prior to this, airport personnel had removed this aircraft from the community hangar without the owner’s knowledge and left it outside ignoring the standard practice of tying it down. The wind then blew it into another aircraft, damaging its tail such that the aircraft could not be flown, and totaling the other aircraft. Airport management refused responsibility for the damage, declared the aircraft “derelict,” and demanded that it be removed from the airport. The above mentioned “trespass” event occurred after the aircraft had been repaired elsewhere at the owner’s considerable expense and then returned to the airport.
This is just one of many questionable actions taken by the recently appointed airport joint powers board and the airport authority.
Steven Boese
Laramie
Request to end trapping
It is past time for the inhumane “sport” of trapping to end. If the Wyoming Trappers Association finds itself constantly having to defend itself, that should be an indication that public sentiment is changing its view toward trapping practices.
Association members accuse their critics of reacting emotionally. Trapping does elicit an emotional response, as would any practice that causes pain and suffering of a sentient being at the hands of a human.
Trappers assume that all Wyoming residents support trapping, hence their belief that their critics are people who moved to Wyoming from another state. It’s that “love it or leave it” mentality: people who don’t agree with the established Wyoming way of thinking have no right to live here.
I have lived in Wyoming for 65 years: Wyoming is my home. Not all Wyomingites have the same values. Many of us are dismayed by the culture that pervades this state, as evidenced in such backward slogans as, “The World Needs More Cowboys.” Wyoming has become a national punchline: the “Mississippi of the West,” far-right, backward-looking and growth-averse.
Trapping is a cruel and barbaric relic of that culture. One Trapping Association member equated pet dogs being killed in traps to dogs being run over on the highway: accidents happen. That is an illogical analogy, like comparing people who die at the hands of a drunk driver to people who die falling off a ladder. The first is the result of carelessness and heedlessness of the life of another; the second is a simply a sad accident.
Allowing animals to die slow agonizing deaths in a trap that didn’t kill them outright and wasn’t checked for 72 hours, or a family dog killed in front of its owners because the trap was set near a public path, is not a sad accident. It’s the presumption that trappers have the legal protections to be careless and heedless. It’s time to take those protections away.
Patricia McDaniel
Laramie