...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The successful campaign effort to pass Constitutional Amendment A, spearheaded by the Wyoming Association of Municipalities (WAM), marks an important step for Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties. This will provide an opportunity for local governments to generate revenue, which will allow them to continue offering high quality services and utility infrastructure to their residents.
Many of you will recall a very similar Amendment A proposal back in 2016 that granted the same permissions to the state. With the voters overwhelming support, that measure passed as well, and the results of that success have been undeniable. The Wyoming Legislature now touts that as much as 30% of the state’s biennial general fund revenue is generated through these investments. These funds have allowed the state to maintain programs and services despite the volatility in revenues from the mineral industry.
The passage of this amendment represents the clearing of a major huddle towards giving local governments the ability to take advantage of these more diverse investments. Allowing our local governments to invest in equities, along with the state, will leverage the proven investment team in the State Treasurer’s Office.
We look forward to working with the legislature and our partners at the Wyoming County Commissioners Association (WCCA) and hope the details of how local governments will get to invest with the state can be worked out and passed in the upcoming legislative session.
As the president of WAM, I want to thank our campaign partners at the WCCA for their time and effort working towards this successful result. I also wish to extend my gratitude to all our member communities, local- and state-elected officials, who along with our WAM staff and campaign partners, did a great job educating voters and building support for the amendment.
And to you, the voters of this great state, thank you sincerely for showing your strong support for the communities where we all live, work and play. We promise to use this new tool responsibly and for the benefit of all.
Matt Hall
Mayor, city of Cody
President, Wyoming Association of Municipalities
Post-election thoughts
The election is over, and while the race was quite close, I got fewer votes for the Ward 2 seat on Laramie City Council than my worthy opponent. On the bright side, though, I will have my Tuesday evenings back for other activities, and I am optimistic in that his ideals and views seem similar to mine. I hope that he, and the community, will support me if I run for a seat again.
In any event, our race, and others, bear a lesson for the citizens of Laramie and Albany County. Like nearly all of the contested local races, it was won by less than the number of undervotes.
Would those voters have taken the time to learn about the candidates and the issues if they realized how much their votes mattered?