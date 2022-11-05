The Equality State and the moral imperative
Wyoming citizens are at the proverbial threshold, from electing the most qualified candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Statehood, established in 1890, with a constitution that guaranteed quality education, an acceptable level of funding and ensuring that Wyoming will have an educated population.
We have arrived at a point of disillusionment where there is an urgent need to protect our educational institutions, from the wholesale depredations that have characterized schools, instructors, principals, parents and superintendents for too long. The notion of educational extortion over a period of years by our elected officials must come to a closure. Our children today, their children and beyond should have an opportunity to enjoy and bask in the richness of an equitably distributed education.
Furthermore, it is a matter of professionalism, ethics and human courtesy that Wyoming students and teachers as well as their communities be acknowledged as viable recipients of adequate funding from the Wyoming legislative body. I pose the question, are there far too many linear minded politicians who consciously choose to exploit their constituents to the detriment of all and for nothing but political expediency? I maintain that a “surreal” environment may have infected the State of Wyoming as indicated by the consistent lack of funding. K-12 funding is a must as well as our only land grant university, the University of Wyoming. As I view the big picture, Wyoming cannot survive espousing a philosophy of “an island of its own.”
Education facilitates the shaping of our society, and the world also. The body politic must recognize their incongruent values with reality based educational needs and values that can and will distinguish their separation. The Wyoming legislature must recognize their sworn oath, that is, accountability to their constituents.
Again, I pose the question, if ideas influence society, then my professional and educational qualifications coupled with my extensive leadership, I will significantly improve our educational programs. Is it not the moral imperative within the Equality State to vote for the best qualified candidate? Is there congruence between the Equality State and the moral imperative?
Sergio A. Maldonado
Lander
Wyoming Superintendent of
Public Instruction candidate
Consider your vote carefully
I’m told the party of Trump, having purged itself of all moderates but still using the label “Republican,” wants the main issue for the midterms to be the economy and crime.
This is an old story but also a bit confusing. We all know if MAGAs do well in the congressional elections, their number one priority will be to prepare for 2024 elections by continuing to sabotage our economic recovery from COVID and Vladimir Putin while there is a Democrat in the White House. Also, our economy is currently performing much better in almost every index than are the other G-7 industrial economies in terms of growth, GDP, employment and even inflation.
In terms of crime, it’s interesting to note that the highest murder rates have tended to be in states which voted for Trump (eight of 10). The 25 largest “blue-run” cities have about 75% more funding for police than the 25 largest “red-run” cities, as well as many more police hired and serving. The main “anti-crime” activity by Republicans in recent decades has been to facilitate massively more military-grade firepower into the hands of vigilantes, white nationalist militias and school shooters.
But the real mystery is why money and crime are supposed to be the main voting issues. Besides major attacks on women’s health, voting, birth control, Social Security, civil liberties, student debt and the right to marry who you want; if Republicans run the House and Senate, absolutely nothing useful will be done about the obvious and rapidly looming climate disaster deadlines.
Vote! And consider your vote carefully, or we may be the last generations able to personally remember a livable world. Pray our children and grandchildren don’t come to curse our memory.
Michael Basinger
Laramie
Questioning what was said during debate
The front page article “Sheriff candidates debate on extremist groups, transparency” published in the Laramie Boomerang on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, it reported a shocking statement by Joel Senior, candidate for sheriff.
Senior explained that “there are some laws he would choose not to enforce ...” Aren’t we a country of laws? Has the county sheriff suddenly become both a legislature and a court? As an American, I can’t vote for someone who thinks he can take the law into his own hands.
Sue Favret
Laramie
More questions, less answers
After watching and reading about the sheriff’s debate at the University of Wyoming’s Business College, I was surprised at some of the issues that did not come up.
Nothing was said about the number of deputies who have left the Sheriff’s Department since Sheriff Appelhans was appointed. Some sources have told me that as many as 16 deputies have left since he was appointed, close to a third of the staff.
The topic of Oathkeepers came up and both candidates said they would closely investigate their involvement with this group, but nothing was said about a possible scenario if a deputy may have ties to Black Lives Matter or Antifa. This also should be closely investigated.
Sheriff Appelhans said that they inherited a lot of problems from the previous administration. If I remember, that previous administration was run by a Democrat sheriff, Dave O’Malley.
Sheriff Appelhans said he would enforce all laws equally, which is humanly impossible as there are far more laws on the book than could be enforced. Laws are enforced selectively, to send a message to possible perpetrators. Otherwise the Sheriff will have to build a bigger jail.
Candidate Senior said he would not enforce unjust laws, which is the foundation of a free and constitutional society. There would be much more freedom, opportunity and choices with Joel Senior as sheriff leading to a better economy in Albany County.
On Nov. 8, vote for freedom, vote for Joel Senior.
Tom Schmit
Laramie
A civic duty in a democratic society
Whatever your politics each of us needs to vote next Tuesday. It is our civic duty as a member belonging to our democratic society.
Violence and more guns are not working. When will we value our children’s lives more than guns. Anyone who has children, grandchildren or friends in the 20-plus age range please personally encourage them to vote through email, text, tiktac, phone call or a visit. I’ve been voting for 59 years. I’ve never seen such vitriol.
I believe democracy is being severely threatened and by voting we will have our say. I love this country, believe in it and the Constitution.
Vote, vote, vote.
Bonnie Swiatek
Laramie