Local appreciation, support for Wreaths Across America
The Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Laramie Woman’s Club (LWC) extends its appreciation to the Laramie community for supporting the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit during its visit to Laramie on Oct. 6.
Special recognition goes to: The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for providing a parking location for the exhibit and their staff for their support of the event; Honeywagon Sanitation for proving portable toilets; and the Laramie community and veterans for coming out to view the exhibit and be recognized.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester had a surplus of 5,000 wreaths during the holidays. Mr. Worcester arranged for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery. Later, the Worcester family and volunteers formed the nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America to continue and expand beyond Arlington National Cemetery.
Last year, more than 2.5 million wreaths were placed at thousands of participating locations around the world, including Laramie’s Greenhill Cemetery.
People can support DAR and the LWC this year as they raise funds for local wreath placement at several upcoming events. Come to the VFW Post 2221 Taco Dinner, 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are $10 a person, available at the door. Join the LWC at noon on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. Sgt. Shane Vincent will be talking about his experience as an honor guard for the Tomb of the Unknowns and Chief Marty Martinez will be speaking on behalf of the Veterans Services at the University of Wyoming. Cost is $15 (the price of a wreath) for a chili and loaded potato lunch. For tickets and more information email waa-greenhill@charter.net.
You can go online to wreathsacrossamerica.org and under the menu search locations/groups for Greenhill Cemetery or Laramie Woman’s Club or Jacques Laramie Chapter DAR, and purchase a wreath as a partner to either group. Or go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/WAA-Greenhill. Finally, come out at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the GAR Memorial at Greenhill Cemetery and help us lay wreaths on our veteran graves.
Katie Morgan
Laramie
Social security is our issue
There has been talk lately that if the Congress goes Republican it will do its best to “reform” social security. The claimed reason is that the Social Security Trust Fund (SSTF) is expected to run out of money by 2035 and SSTF recipients will have to take a 20% or so benefit cut.
The facts. The SSTF takes in more revenue each year than it distributes. The SSTF invests this undistributed revenue in U.S. Treasury Bonds.
This transfers Social Security Funds to the general fund the Congress uses to pay for federal programs. The Congress, as the legislative body that borrows and spends, currently owes the SSTF $2.75 trillion dollars as of August 2022.
When columnists and politicians claim the SSTF is expected to run out of money in 2035 they assume Congress will not honor the obligation to pay back the money it has borrowed from us.
The way the system works now is that working people help keep high-income individuals and corporations federal taxes as low as possible. Rather than asking high incomers to pay their fair share, we allow them to steal from the vast majority of us. When people talk about cutting social security benefits I see “I’m going to steal from you and you’re going to like it.”
Representative Tim Walberg, R-Mich., introduced H.R. 1269, “Social Security and Medicare Lock-Box Act” 20 months ago. The bill has no cosponsors. It is buried in committee at this point, and is unlikely to see the light of day. This bill seeks to ensure that high-income individuals and corporations pay their way and that Congress stop stealing from the working person. This bill would be a stopgap measure serving as floor for Congress coming up with a way to pay the debt it has accrued.
We don’t need to cut social security benefits for anyone. This is not a Left-Right, Democrat-Republican polarized issue. It is “our” issue. We need to claim what is ours and insist that Congress come up with a plan to pay back the money borrowed from the SSTF.
Jeffrey Olson
Laramie
Ranchers sustaining wildlife
As a Wyoming landowner and rancher, I am very encouraged by this week’s announcement of an agreement between the state of Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which recognizes and values the role ranchers play in sustaining wildlife.
I participated in Gov. Mark Gordon’s task force on migration corridors. Working with many different stakeholders, we developed community-driven recommendations that work for Wyoming.
I am proud to live and ranch in a state that recognizes that conservation and economic activities such as ranching and energy development can and should go hand in hand. Wyoming farms and ranches supply not just food, fiber, and energy for people but also food and shelter for migrating mule deer and other wildlife species, without which they could not survive. While we, as ranchers, value and enjoy wildlife, providing for wildlife can come at a significant cost, which in some cases can jeopardize our ability to stay in business. Elk, for example, compete with livestock for forage, damage fences, and carry brucellosis, which is expensive to manage.
Through Gov. Gordon’s task force and in subsequent local working groups, we identified habitat leasing as a common-sense solution that makes it possible to stay in business ranching while also supporting wildlife. I am pleased that Wyoming has taken this further by partnering with the USDA to make funding available to support habitat lease agreements with landowners. After all, the elk, deer, pronghorn, wolves, and grizzlies that visitors from all over the country enjoy in national parks and forests in the summer spend the other half of the year on Wyoming farms and ranches.
We live in a time of great political division, and so it is especially heartening to see a bipartisan, state-federal partnership in support of a locally-driven solution. This is how it should work, and Wyoming is showing the way.
Marissa Taylor
Lonetree, Wyoming