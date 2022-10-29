Qualifications, not the party
I watched the video of the county clerk candidates Deputy Clerk Kayla White and her challenger Sue Reding debating at the university.
In her closing remarks Reding reiterated her twice-stated argument that things have been done the same way for 40 years and change is needed. Change is good and White closed saying that, since she has been a deputy to Jackie Gonzales for 13 of the 15 years she has been on the job, she has been “taking notes” and will certainly make changes to streamline procedures, etc.
But what was more telling was that this time Reding added that the Democrats have held the position for 40 years; that’s what she wants to change. Regardless of your party affiliation, it’s irrelevant which party holds that position. It’s not a policy-making position and a party platform doesn’t insinuate itself into the execution of legislated responsibilities.
The county clerk, as with the assessor and clerk of the court, carries out mandates and laws established by the legislature. The Albany County clerk can campaign among the 22 other county clerks to suggest a change through legislation to the mandates and laws they must follow to assure everything under their jurisdiction, from the most obvious, voter registration and the entire process of voting, to lesser-known responsibilities such as issuing marriage licenses, recording property ownership and more, is done following the letter of the law.
But no one in that position can autonomously make changes to those mandates such as eliminating early voting and absentee ballots — something Reding desires to do. We need people who are qualified through experience regardless of party affiliation. We need someone who won’t require a learning curve while we, the citizens of Albany County, concern ourselves about election integrity and try to manage our business in this office and others at the courthouse.
We need to keep the present office holders — Chelsie Matthews and Stacy Lam — in office and we need to assure that the next county clerk can function in that position from day one. Vote the most qualified person, not the party.
RoseMarie Aridas
Laramie
City government lacks transparency
At its Oct. 18 meeting, the Laramie City Council discussed, but did not act on, a proposed amendment to Laramie city ordinances which would require that the city spend at most a couple of hundred dollars per year to notify citizens of pending ordinances that may have a dramatic impact on their lives and property.
Currently, the city sends written notices to neighbors when even the smallest zoning variance is granted. However, it sends none when big changes are made to the rules affecting the entire neighborhood.
It is possible to subscribe to mailing lists that give notice of council meetings and work sessions. However, when these notices are sent, the agenda is not yet available. It is published silently, in a “Friday news dump,” and one must dig deep into the city’s website for the document and search it for items in which one might have an interest.
This is the same sort of faux “transparency” that is lampooned in the first chapter of Douglas Adams’ classic “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” (which I recommend, by the way).
Our city needs to do better. It already mails utility bills to the owner of every property for water, sewer service, trash collection, and mosquito abatement. The cost of adding another slip of paper to these envelopes would be minimal — far less than that of a single display ad in the newspaper (which should be placed as well — it’s mandated by state law — but is easy to miss). Including a notice with monthly bills also has the advantage that it will always go to the owner of the property even if that person does not receive the newspaper or the property is being rented.
On Tuesday, council failed to amend Original Ordinance 2051 to include this simple change, but fortunately, there is one more reading of the ordinance left. Citizens who do not want to be surprised by government actions that affect them should contact council, at the email address council@cityoflaramie.org, and ask them to make this simple, inexpensive improvement to their communication with the public.
Brett Glass
Laramie
Supporting Sherwood
I am supporting the reelection of Trey Sherwood. She is running to continue as our representative in House District 14 within our Wyoming State Legislature.
I have known and worked with Trey Sherwood for the past 12 years. As the executive director for the award winning Laramie Main Street program, Sherwood has exemplified great leadership, personal character and determination while successfully promoting economic development and helping make our downtown a thriving and welcoming place for small businesses and consumers.
Always even-handed and fair-minded she brings positive energy and very strong listening skills. Not only does she listen, she hears and understands what people want her to know. Along with listening, Sherwood believes hard work, collaborating with others and doing the right thing for people regardless of political affiliation leads to success.
As one of Albany County’s state legislators for the past two years, she has advocated for — jobs, economic development, affordable health care and quality education.
Sherwood is an economic developer, a leader and a community builder. She works hard for all of us and there is no doubt in my mind Sherwood will continue to represent District 14 with the utmost integrity and honesty.
Jerry Schmidt
Former chairman of LMS board
and downtown property owner