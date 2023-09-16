Lack of answers
Some time ago, I wrote some Public Records Act requests to the city of Laramie, to ask some basic financial information about the city, that I thought should be basic and open knowledge.
I asked the city how many bank accounts they use, what is the balance in the accounts, and who the signatories are on the bank accounts. The government has no problem asking people these questions and demanding answers.
So far the city has refused to answer and they have not shown me the law where they are not required to answer these questions. The beginning of all conspiracy theories, from the shooting of JFK to the present day, is the result of the lack of government transparency. If we had transparency and full disclosure in government bodies, conspiracy theories would be a thing of the past.
Probably by now, you’re coming up with a few of your own conspiracy theories about the city’s finances.
Here’s a few for starters:
Does the city of Laramie have more money than they publicly acknowledge?
Does the city of Laramie receive money from unauthorized or questionable sources?
Does the city of Laramie disburse money to people or projects they are not authorized to?
Remember friends, the money that the city of Laramie has, does not belong to the city, it belongs to you. The city is the trustee of that money, for the benefit of the people of Laramie.
So maybe you should make a few phone calls and see what is going on. Who knows, maybe you’ll get some real answers. Good luck.
Tom Schmit
Laramie
Kudos to a city employee
Brian Forster, who is retiring as the Laramie City Code Enforcement Inspector, has been a perfect fit for that position.
He interacts with people in a positive, professional manner and follows through on problem resolution. His engagement with city and downtown clean-up events along with the Big Event involving University of Wyoming students has made us all look good.
True to his nature, Forster is doing a wonderful job of introducing Mr. Ramon Sandoval, the new code enforcement inspector, to the community, ensuring a smooth transition.
Kathleen Bertoncelj
Laramie
Monopoly health insurer endangers seniors
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control issued a recommendation that adults 60 and older receive the RSV vaccine “using shared clinical decision making” — that is, it is recommended if you and your doctor agree that you should get it.
Even before the vaccine was available, my doctor and I wholeheartedly agreed that it would be a good idea to get the vaccine, which means that the CDC recommends it for me. And since insurers participating in the “Obamacare” Health Insurance Marketplace are required to cover all CDC-recommended vaccines, I assumed — perhaps naively — that Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Wyoming would follow federal law and cover the vaccine 100%, with no deductible, as it does the flu and COVID vaccines.
However, when I contacted a pharmacy to book an appointment, I discovered that while Medicare gladly covers the vaccine 100%, BCBSWY is flouting the law and endangering Wyoming’s seniors by refusing to do so.
If you are 60 or older and have insurance from BCBSWY through the Health Insurance Marketplace (on which they have a virtual monopoly; there is only one other insurer with a tiny fraction of the market), you can expect to pay $160 to as much as $300 unless you have been in extremely poor health and exhausted your out-of-pocket maximum.
All Wyoming residents between 60 and 65 should contact the Wyoming Department of Insurance, as well as the Federal Government’s CMS, and ask them to take appropriate action to penalize Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Wyoming for its potentially deadly greed and its defiance of federal law.
Brett Glass
Laramie
