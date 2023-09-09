Help a Maui store

Cecilia and I were devastated by the Maui wildfires. We have spent a significant amount of time during the past 30 years in Hawaii, and much of that time was on Maui. Lahaina was a favorite spot for sightseeing, dining and shopping.

