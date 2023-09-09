Help a Maui store
Cecilia and I were devastated by the Maui wildfires. We have spent a significant amount of time during the past 30 years in Hawaii, and much of that time was on Maui. Lahaina was a favorite spot for sightseeing, dining and shopping.
We have experienced wildfires in Teton County and in Ventura County, California. We have had friends’ homes burned to the ground. Lahaina is the most destruction in one place at one time.
We have friends who own a 30-year clothing store in Lahaina. The store was burned to the ground. They have two small satellite stores. One is in Paia near Mama’s Fish House. The other is in Wailea in the Wailea Shops. We can assist the family and their employees by looking at the website MoonbowTropics.com, and if you like the products, by purchasing men’s or women’s clothing.
The stores survived COVID-19. The pandemic was a challenge.
Now, with very little tourism on the island that normally sees nine million tourists a year, the family and employees need our support more than ever.
Please consider supporting Moonbow Tropics if you can.
Frank Bellinghiere
Laramie/Jackson
Thank you Laramie
We want to thank the Laramie community for taking time out of your day to stop by and buy some lemonade (during Lemonade Day in mid-August).
We are so grateful to True Value for letting us set up our stand in front of their building. We are grateful for all the volunteers that made this Lemonade Day possible, including but not limited to all of the judges and sponsors who stopped by and had a drink from all the lemonade stands.
Many thanks to First Interstate Bank as well as everyone else who made this possible, we appreciate you! We had such a fun time selling lemonade! See you all next year! The girls at Lemony Snack-It Lemonade Stand.
Samantha and Emma Frome
Laramie
Rooting for the Cowboys
My wife and I had the good fortune to visit Laramie in late July and we fell in love with your wonderful city.
We stopped at the visitor’s center, walked around downtown, had my glasses repaired at the Vision Center, and bought a Wyoming Cowboy T-shirt at a local shop.
I have always loved the UW logo and I just want to congratulate the Cowboys on a magnificent victory over Texas Tech! What a fantastic start for the season! I watched every minute and it was a thrilling performance from start to finish.
All the best for the great state of Wyoming, and we look forward to returning for a lengthier stay in the future!
Dan Taylor
Knoxville, Tennessee
How Trump wins
Donald Trump wins when people believe his assertions that the election was stolen and his right to protest has been violated, despite the fact his lawyers lost or had thrown out 60 lawsuits because they could present no evidence to support that assertion, nor did recounts and investigations.
Trump wins when people believe his claim that he is being prosecuted by the Biden administration and Department of Justice. Never mind that he has had the benefit of the rule of law, just like anyone else, and several grand juries of his fellow citizens heard evidence and testimony upon which they based their findings that charges were warranted.
Despite his claims that he did nothing wrong (isn’t that what they all say?), were the great presidents of our nation great because they whined, or because they worked to serve the people of this country?
Trump wins when people believe his claim that his First Amendment rights are being violated, that he should be able to say, and Tweet, whatever he wants. But rights aren’t absolute. One does not have the right to slander/defame others, to threaten others, to plot and carry out crimes, or to encourage others to do so.
Trump wins when people choose to overlook sexual assault, brags about sexual assault, discrimination, fraud, disregard for national security, disregard for subpoenas, undermining democracy (i.e., your rights), and sucking up to dictators.
Trump wins when people think he is a “regular guy,” who talks tough, insults and disrespects others and complains about “elites,” although he claims to be a billionaire, has a college education (sort of), lots of properties and golden toilets and has never done a hard day’s work in his life.
He wins when people like him for confirming and instilling fears and hatred, whipping up emotions instead of doing the work, solving problems, leading and caring.
Trump wins when people don’t bother to verify his claims (look for truth), or don’t care that he lies.
Trump wins when Barrasso, Lummis, Hageman and others support or don’t confront the lies and corruption. And America loses.
Carol Smith
Laramie
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters