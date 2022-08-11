Governments are routinely unable to address difficult questions like climate change and population control.
Much of this boils down to decision-makers, especially in democracies, who are unable to do their jobs because they fear losing them. Only occasionally have decision-makers arisen that can make the tough but necessary decisions.
Many of these are described as benevolent dictators. But for every benevolent dictator, humans have had to endure a hundred despots.
Currently in this country, there are arguments that our democracy is under threat. The Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection hinted at how fragile our democracy is.
But maybe the insurrectionists and the huge number of people supporting them were right. Maybe the 2020 election was stolen. Maybe the backers of the current administration were so technologically intelligent and so clever that they were able to completely hide the trails of their actions.
Were they so clever that actual election results were hidden and stolen, elections certified in all 50 states, and that the courts addressing the issue were completely flummoxed in that they showed there were no election improprieties and actual votes so well hidden that no evidence of voter fraud can be found?
There is certainly no evidence that the backers of the current administration are that technologically intelligent and clever!
Members of the committee empaneled to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection have uncovered time and again evidence that the insurrectionists were at a minimum misinformed and goaded into committing illegal, and probably traitorous, acts.
Much of this is supported by the preponderance of evidence that there has been no cover-up of the 2020 election results, that the election was not stolen and that there is no entity capable of such technological intelligence and cleverness to pull off such a heist.
And the members of the Jan. 6 committee have staked their futures, and to some degree their fortunes, to serve. Amid the threats they have received, members have done their jobs even though for some, keeping their jobs hangs in the balance.
They have shown courage, commitment to the Constitution and democracy.