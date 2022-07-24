On July 20 the front page of your paper there was an article about a case of animal cruelty. Briefly, the owner of a pit bull (allegedly) beat her savagely, breaking several bones and nearly killing her.
The article stated that the police department does not usually put out press releases addressing misdemeanor crimes. Misdemeanor? A misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $750, imprisonment for up to six months or both.
In Wyoming, felony cruelty to animals occurs when a person commits actions which, per W.S. 6-3-1002(a)(v) through (ix), result in the death or required euthanasia of the animal; or (ii) knowingly, and with intent to cause death or undue suffering, beats with cruelty, tortures, torments or mutilates an animal. Such acts incur permanent forfeiture of the animal at issue and imprisonment for not more than two years and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
As a misdemeanor, the court may order forfeiture of the animals involved — may, not must.
Undue suffering, beating with cruelty and doing so knowingly seems to elevate this to a felony. Is maiming or prolonged painful recovery not enough; must the animal die for the crime to be a felony?
Our police do their jobs, but the tools they are given are sickeningly inadequate. A beating fierce enough to break several bones should be considered a felony, even though this dog did not die. Also, the Boomerang was able to identify the alleged perpetrator from his record. It makes one wonder how often is an animal abused before the abuser is caught?
These standards are intolerable, and two things need to happen.
• Such people need to be barred forever from owning any animal.
• Wyoming legislators must redraw the cruelty statutes to clarify poorly stated issues and remove idiotic ideas such as “undue suffering.”
It is never acceptable to beat or otherwise torture any living creature. But unless enough people express their disgust with the present statutes, nothing will change. Please call or write our legislators to urge them strongly to address these critical issues immediately.