Debt cancellation should be considered for not just student loans.
Recently, the Biden administration cancelled a total of $5.8 billion in student debt. President Biden rightfully concluded that this move will deliver financial relief to millions of Americans. Nonetheless, he has been criticized either for this move being too bold or not bold enough.
The argument that this move was not bold enough usually is made around the observation that there is a much larger total amount of student loans outstanding and that cancelling more, or even all, of this will be much more beneficial to many more Americans.
While I agree with this argument, I would like to argue the case of debt cancellation in general.
In the Bible, the book of Leviticus mentions a jubilee happening every 70 years. In the land of Israel, all debts would be forgiven (or canceled, as we call it now). If the Lord ordained a general debt cancellation every 70 years, why cannot the United States have one once in the 246 years since the ratification of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776?
The national debt could be canceled, just as could mortgages, car loans and credit card debt. Undoubtedly, this would bring much-needed relief to all Americans in the short term, as well as in the long term as taxation could be reduced because the national debt would no longer require servicing, instantly freeing up a lot of money.
I encourage President Biden to act more bold and cancel not just a mere $5.8 billion of student debt, but the $26.70 trillion of federal debt currently outstanding, as well as the aggregate of $17.6 trillion in mortgages, the $841 billion in credit card debt and the current amount of $1.37 trillion in consumer car loans.
Be bold, President Biden. Be bold and cancel ALL debt. Liberate America from this burdensome yoke and free the people!