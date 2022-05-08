I have followed with considerable interest the issues surrounding the corner-crossing (CC) issue and trial surrounding four Missouri hunters accused of stepping from one piece of public land to another at a common corner with two parcels of private Elk Mountain Ranch land.
Basically, I find it incongruous that private land owners “corner-lock” more than 8 million acres of public land in the western USA.
There are ladders for sale (and easily constructed at home) to aid people wanting access across a CC site that is fenced. According to the legal team representing the Elk Mountain Ranch, such ladders and merely stepping from one public parcel to another at a CC site are illegal because land owned privately, and air above the land, is owned.
“Land ownership is not just the dirt, it’s the airspace above,” they said, according to the May 4 Laramie Boomerang.
I have difficulty visualizing how a land owner can lay claim to the airspace above a property. We used to joke about gaining access to public land that was constrained by surrounding private land and how helicopter or parachute was the only access to such lands.
Apparently, according to the Elk Mountain Legal Team, those means of accessing constrained lands also would be illegal. Does this mean that commercial or private aircraft flying over such lands also are in askance of the law? I realize that extending the argument approaches absurdity!
I am a private citizen of the United States. One of the freedoms I enjoy is access to public lands. In Wyoming, we have a lot of easily accessible public lands that are essentially held in common by the citizens of this country. In my profession as a soil scientist, I have only occasionally needed access to public land that is CC constrained or even completely constrained (completely surrounded by private land).
I have been usually able to secure such access, although it has not always been easy.
As a private citizen, I have occasionally wanted to access a public parcel for recreational purposes. This has been more difficult, but still not usually impossible. We have found that getting permission in writing is the preferable way to secure certified access.
I still find it irksome as an owner of those national and state lands that I have to ask permission of private land owners that control access especially of lands that can be accessed by corner-crossing.
In a rather ancient writing (1968), Garrett Hardin presented a case of unequal access of humans to resources he labeled as the “commons.” In his article “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Harden contends that especially the rich and powerful often make much of their wealth by accessing resources commonly held by the public.
Our atmosphere is a common resource that is commonly polluted by all who drive cars to those who burn coal in power plants. Clearly, the degradation of our air resource and the mitigation of that degradation are massive international problems.
Still, this serves to emphasize the point that commons (including water and land) are used and abused unequally. For example, I have abundant access to fishable streams in Medicine Bow Routt National Forest that a U.S. citizen living on the streets in Denver does not have.
We aspire to make this country a “more perfect union” recognized that it is “self-evident ... that all men (and now women since 1920) are created equal.”
It almost seems standard operating procedure that certain individuals (by no mean all), having at least power and sometime wealth, have secured that power and wealth through utilization (often over-utilization) of the commons restricting those of us in “the trenches” to less-than-equal shares in or access to the commons.
Restricting corner crossing, although certainly not as pervasive as restricting the right to vote commons, is still an invasion of my rights as a citizen of the United States and my rights as an owner of those lands in the public commons.
Congratulations to those accused Missouri men who were acquitted of corner-crossing. Further, thanks for bringing this issue to the courts and laying groundwork for a “more perfect” solution.
Stephen Earl Williams
Laramie