...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains,
Laramie Valley, East Platte County, Converse County Lower
Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Carbon County, Goshen
County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
The Nov. 27 Boomerang reports the planned purchase of significant Wyoming and USA uranium assets for about $131 million by a Russian company.
The Russian Federation has 6,800 nuclear weapons, 1,600 of which are active and generally aimed at the United States. Russia has seized Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine in violation of international agreements, while continually threatening NATO and suppressing dissent and freedom within Russia.
Russia is an enemy of the United States and our allies and is the one enemy that can use nuclear weapons to destroy our country — nuclear weapons produced using uranium.
We should block the sale of American uranium assets to Russia as a matter of U.S. national security.