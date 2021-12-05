The Nov. 27 Boomerang reports the planned purchase of significant Wyoming and USA uranium assets for about $131 million by a Russian company.

The Russian Federation has 6,800 nuclear weapons, 1,600 of which are active and generally aimed at the United States. Russia has seized Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine in violation of international agreements, while continually threatening NATO and suppressing dissent and freedom within Russia.

Russia is an enemy of the United States and our allies and is the one enemy that can use nuclear weapons to destroy our country — nuclear weapons produced using uranium.

We should block the sale of American uranium assets to Russia as a matter of U.S. national security.

Martin L. Buchanan

Laramie

