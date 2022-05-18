A lesson from history
When the Laramie City Council recently passed ordinances that radically changed residential zoning, it reordered the city like no other action the city has done in the 52 years I have lived in Laramie.
I have commented on the city providing just the minimally required level of information to the public about its effort to restructure Laramie’s residential areas and that this lack of communication has had the effect of denying property owners an appropriate opportunity to express their concerns.
Certainly, the magnitude of the drastic change of Laramie’s residential neighborhoods warranted the city individually contacting those property owners who would be directly affected. It appears that, as suggested by some members of the city government, directly contacting people about what the city wanted to do with their residential areas would have been both impractical and expensive.
Let’s compare “expense” and “impractical” to how the city has informed people of other activities. Just recently, the city sent a card to all postal customers in Laramie informing them they could review the Drinking Water Quality Report online. Also, the city mailed a card to all residential customers notifying them of “Summertime Recreation.”
The magnitude of importance of these two issues pales compared to the restructuring of residential zoning.
Did the city really want public input about the proposed changes in zoning? My impression is the city, from the introduction of Ordinance 2044, wanted to change the residential face of Laramie and didn’t want opposition.
To their credit, the three representatives from Ward 3 did vote no on the ordinance following some last-minute input from their constituents.
On to another point of discussion: Part of the rational for changing residential zoning was to provide affordable housing (as stated in the preamble of 2044). The “authority” for such an action was language in the city’s comprehensive plan.
Part of the reasoning for decreasing the dimensional setbacks for lots was to allow for the building of additional living structures on the properties. As an item of interest, the comprehensive plan also obligates the city to maintain the character of existing neighborhoods, but this obligation is apparently of minor importance when it comes to city planning.
As related to the building of additional housing structures on existing properties, let’s look at the history of two large residential areas. In viewing the city’s zoning map, we find two areas in particular that consist essentially of single-family-type residential houses, but these homes were built in R2 zoning areas which allowed for more housing density-a density that is similar to what 2044 establishes.
Even though these areas have existed for more than 50 years there is little evidence of people building additional living strictures on their properties for rental purposes.
Given this history, it is very reasonable to ask if the changing of single-family residential areas to allow the building of additional housing structures on properties will create the “affordable” housing that was envisioned by our city government when it created 2044.
The city’s action, however, probably has had the effect of alienating a number of property owners and, possibly, causing them to be distrustful of their city government.
If your house is a single-family-type of residence and you don’t know the zoning for your neighborhood, you can obtain this information online at cityoflaramie.org/documentcenter/view/16936.
Hugh McGinley
Laramie