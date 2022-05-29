There was a time when you and many others looked for a new place to live. You previously lived in a residential area you could afford but, now, after careful planning and saving, you have the ability to move into an area that is not only zoned as to your liking, but has covenants that protect the character of your new neighborhood.
You now have a home in your residential utopia.
Then disaster. The city changed the essence of your residential zoning and essentially canceled the security you expected.
OK, so the city used its power to cause a drastic change in your neighborhood. Are you worried? Well, maybe a bit. But the district in which your beloved property resides has covenants, so why should you worry about what your government has seemingly done to you?
For this discussion, I fabricate a home that was previously in a single-family residentially zoned area. I say "previously" because your city government used slight of hand to reclassify your area as a multi-family dwelling residential area. That is, your neighborhood can now have more than one single-family dwelling on properties such as yours.
In a search for an appropriate description for what the city did, we might label its action as the "progressive reconstruction" of your neighborhood or, if you like, the "ideological re-invention" of your neighborhood.
Not liking what has happened to your property, you look for protection from the city's overreach by reviewing the covenants that were put in place when the neighborhood was created. Since we live in the age of the internet, you know you can find whatever covenants are attached to your residential area by visiting firstam.com/title/wy/albany/reesources/ccr/index/html.
You find the covenants for your area. These covenants are usually more restrictive than the conditions set by zoning and, by law, they prevail over zoning rules. Furthermore, you find that the covenants don't automatically expire. That is, they are attached to the property and any subsequent owner is held to the covenants.
If a covenant states that there can be only one residential structure on a lot, this restriction is lawfully binding even though the city zoning may allow for more than one residential structure.
There is a catch here. The city has no legal obligation to enforce covenants, although it can be argued that it has the moral obligation to honor the conditions that were attached to a developed residential area when it was submitted to the city for review. If a covenant prohibits the construction of a secondary living structure on a single-family residential lot then the city should honor the covenant, it should not issue a building permit for such a structure.
But "honor" is too often viewed as no more then an obstacle in the way of personal or governmental goals.
So, let us say that the city issues such a building permit. Does this cause a problem? Indeed it does if an allowable use in a residential zone is in conflict with a covenant for the area. The covenant, if it is more restrictive, is superior, but who is going to enforce the covenant?
If you are lucky enough to live in an area that was developed by an ongoing developer such as Rawston Development Inc., the developer will bring action to enforce the covenant. However, what happens if the folks who developed the area where you live are long gone? The covenants are enforceable, but it may be up to you hire a lawyer to enforce them.
Let us revisit the situation where the city may refuse to honor a covenant by issuing a building permit for a secondary structure in a residential area when a covenant prohibits such a structure. If this were to happen, the city would be wittingly causing a conflict between the residents it is obligated to protect. Succinctly, the city would be creating the situation where one neighbor would be bringing a legal action against a fellow neighbor.
The question is, would the city act in a way as to cause such a conflict?
If we read a recently adopted ordinance and its preamble it is entirely possible that a council that ignored further input from the people they supposedly represent but had sought information from consultants and the city's planning units to justify the gutting of single-family residential areas by making them, essentially, multi-family residential areas, then it is easy to conclude that they are willing to do anything to foster the ideological belief that their action somehow makes Laramie a better place to live.
Given this scenario, I suspect the city would issue the permit and let the people involved pursue legal action.
Hugh McGinley
Laramie