My wife and I spent time in Wyoming a few years back as we visited the Yellowstone area. We talked with many Wyoming natives in restaurants and coffee shops during our days there and developed very warm feelings for the state.
South Dakotans and Wyomingites are very similar.
So, we want to offer a cautionary note to those of you who may be considering a vote against your U.S. representative, Liz Cheney.
It was 18 years ago when South Dakota took pride in the fact that one of our senators was majority leader of the U.S. Senate. It didn’t matter what party he was from, South Dakota was on the map. The U.S. Senate majority leader was a South Dakotan!
Regardless, we voted him out of office, sending ourselves and our state back to the rear of the line again.
Liz Cheney has gained national prominence in her steadfast support of democracy. We all feel she’s in it for us. Even the most staunch supporters of Donald Trump know in their heart of hearts that cannot be said of him.
Right now, Wyoming has gained respect because of Liz Cheney and her unwavering support of our freedoms and way of life.
If you vote her out you, too, will go back to the end of the line. All the people we met in Wyoming make us believe you’re smarter than that. We’re hoping so.