...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM UNTIL 3 PM MDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 Summit and adjacent foothills between
Laramie and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
The Jan. 6 committee has been hiding behind closed doors for how many months now?
Let’s interview another 100 people in secret. It plans to go public in June when TV watching is at it lowest.
That’s smart!
The attorney general shows us daily that he and his department will do nothing because he is afraid of the big, mean Republicans. But wait, he may be receiving his orders from the president, “Whispering Joe,” who is the one afraid here.
That’s right, our president, along with the Justice Department we depend on to defend us against enemies foreign and domestic, are cowards!
And what luck? Just when America needs another Abraham Lincoln we get Joe Biden and a Merrick Garland.
I am no brain surgeon. I watched the Jan. 6 attack. On that day, I knew exactly who attacked our democracy: Donald Trump. I didn’t need to hide behind closed doors for a year to draw my conclusion.
Gee, I must be a genius!
Well, not really. The difference is I haven’t drank the Cool Aid for cowards — a drink stirred up daily by Whispering Joe and Garland, his not-up-to-the-job attorney general.
Now we expect this Joe to handle Russia. Good luck with that.
A little history lesson: In 1919, the Nazi party had 66 members. It took this political party only 20 years to control all of Germany, kill millions, overrun Europe and take the world into World War II.
Wake up, Joe! Put on your gig-boy pants. We need a leader!