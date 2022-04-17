The Jan. 6 committee has been hiding behind closed doors for how many months now?

Let’s interview another 100 people in secret. It plans to go public in June when TV watching is at it lowest.

That’s smart!

The attorney general shows us daily that he and his department will do nothing because he is afraid of the big, mean Republicans. But wait, he may be receiving his orders from the president, “Whispering Joe,” who is the one afraid here.

That’s right, our president, along with the Justice Department we depend on to defend us against enemies foreign and domestic, are cowards!

And what luck? Just when America needs another Abraham Lincoln we get Joe Biden and a Merrick Garland.

I am no brain surgeon. I watched the Jan. 6 attack. On that day, I knew exactly who attacked our democracy: Donald Trump. I didn’t need to hide behind closed doors for a year to draw my conclusion.

Gee, I must be a genius!

Well, not really. The difference is I haven’t drank the Cool Aid for cowards — a drink stirred up daily by Whispering Joe and Garland, his not-up-to-the-job attorney general.

Now we expect this Joe to handle Russia. Good luck with that.

A little history lesson: In 1919, the Nazi party had 66 members. It took this political party only 20 years to control all of Germany, kill millions, overrun Europe and take the world into World War II.

Wake up, Joe! Put on your gig-boy pants. We need a leader!

Roy Bane

Albany County

