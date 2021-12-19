Editor’s note: A recent remodel and cleanup at The Boomerang office turned up this neatly typed letter from the Rev. Winfred H. Ziegler, bishop of Wyoming. It’s dated Dec. 4, 1937, and is nearly perfectly preserved on letterhead from The Episcopal Church in Wyoming on University Avenue in Laramie. It’s reprinted here as submitted.
To the editor of the “Daily Bulletin”:
Referring to the editorial in your paper of today (Saturday, Dec. 4) you will kindly permit me to express my astonishment at your stand, and to make a few observations.
1. It is the right of every citizen of our State to know exactly the moral condition of its University town. If Laramie cannot keep reasonably clean the parents of prospective students ought to know it, and Laramie may well prepare herself for continued and eventually successful assaults ending in the establishment of Junior Colleges throughout Wyoming, a disaster to higher education in this State.
2. By what source of information were you guided when you state as a fact “that most of the students who come here to attend the University went successfully through high schools throughout the State in towns where conditions are far worse than they are here” in Laramie?
3. Through your editorial I learn that there are those who believe in and commend an alliance between the Laramie city government and the pimps and prostitutes of Laramie. So we are sharing the profits, are we? One dollar each per week from each of the inmates of seven known houses of prostitution to help us run our city! Either our dividend is too small or we are engaged in a rotten business, condemned by God and condemned by any person of common decency whether he believes in God or not.
Mr. Editor: Can it be that you are unaware of the sweeping victory won by Dewy of New York? Can it be that you would have the decent citizens of Laramie continue in what is a partnership with the rottenest sort of degradation the human race has had to grapple with? There are certain things so poisonous that they cannot be endured. No plea that they have always been, are now, and always shall be can be justification to anyone with decent manhood and womanhood to relax the warfare by any compromise.
4. The plea that we make Laramie entertainment attractive to unattached industrial workers, alluring them with gambling joints and houses of prostitution is an insult any decent Saturday afternoon and evening visitor in this vicinity will resent.
5. In Alaska, in Washington, in New Mexico and in Illinois I have lived in communities when segregated districts have been tolerated and where, under “city regulation” they have flourished. It was inevitable that “politics and vice,” and then “politicians and vice,” and “policemen and vice” eventually became phrases on the tongue to the turning of our stomachs. Then “red light districts” and the uncontrollable graft went down and out under a storm of public indignation.
It was interesting to note that the unfortunate prostitutes found friendly aid in a restoration to society only in the group intolerant of the alliance commended by your editorial.
Winfred H. Ziebler
Bishop of Wyoming