Trump Party, I triple-dog-dare you to give us verifiable facts.
As Pat Cipollone asked the “crazies” (Powell, Flynn and others), where is your proof? What evidence do you have that there was voter fraud in the last election? What evidence do you have that drop-off ballot boxes were problematic, that people committed fraud through mail-in ballots that lots of dead people voted?
You talk about voter suppression without proof, while there is a ton of evidence about your voter suppression efforts and work to replace representative government with electors unilaterally chosen by partisan state officials.
Don’t you think your constituents deserve to have proof of your claims, or are you counting on them being so apathetic, gullible, lazy or stupid that they just blindly accept your allegations?
What do the bills you are opposing concern specifically and upon what to you base your claims of catastrophic consequences if they are passed? Again, why do you refuse to offer facts to your constituents?
It seems your party is throwing a lot of money into a barrage of political ads that are fact-free, fear-mongering and labeling others as the enemy instead of presenting facts, trying to unify the country and addressing the needs of the whole nation. All this is presented by people who don’t give their credentials as experts on issues.
Some refer to the being run by “unelected bureaucrats.” Is that how you lie about Biden winning? You know Trump really didn’t win. Trump knows, his staff and enablers know, Al Simpson and Liz Cheney know. Most of the country knows he got desperate and was involved in the attack on the Capitol and Congress because he knew he didn’t really win.
Why do you keep promoting "The Big Lie" and fear of “liberal agenda” instead of offering your constituents any real plans and policies to address the problem our nation faces?
It's because you have nothing when it comes to solutions, only lies and violence.
What positive politics and plans to you have to improve conditions for Americans and make America respectable again? Too chicken to give us verifiable facts?