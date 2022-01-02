Act of kindness appreciated

I navigated Laramie’s snowy streets for the first time the Monday after Christmas. It was the first real snowstorm since a misadventure resulted in my permanent dependence on a cane.

I don’t let much stop me, and I needed to go to the post office. I was determined to do it since it’s not in my nature to be intimidated. However, I didn’t count on the piles of snow in front of the post office. They might as well have been Mt. Everest, with me trying to think of the safest way to go over or around them.

I want to thank the young woman who — out of nowhere — came to my rescue, gave me her arm and guided me safely over.

I don’t know her name, but if she reads this she will know how grateful I am for her random act of kindness.

Bless her!

Patricia McDaniel

Laramie

