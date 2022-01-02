Act of kindness appreciated

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility lowering to under a
half mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph in wind
prone areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley, including
Laramie.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills.
* WHEN...Through 11 PM tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
I navigated Laramie’s snowy streets for the first time the Monday after Christmas. It was the first real snowstorm since a misadventure resulted in my permanent dependence on a cane.
I don’t let much stop me, and I needed to go to the post office. I was determined to do it since it’s not in my nature to be intimidated. However, I didn’t count on the piles of snow in front of the post office. They might as well have been Mt. Everest, with me trying to think of the safest way to go over or around them.
I want to thank the young woman who — out of nowhere — came to my rescue, gave me her arm and guided me safely over.
I don’t know her name, but if she reads this she will know how grateful I am for her random act of kindness.