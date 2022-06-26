A June 22 article on the Laramie Regional Airport (Page 1) mentioned that FAA regulations require “making sure the grass is cut to the correct length to allow cover for squirrels.”

A complete review of Federal Aviation Regulation Part 139 (Certification of Airports) Paragraph 139.337 (Wildlife Hazard Management) says nothing about providing cover for squirrels.

It seems that “providing cover for squirrels” is one problem that the airport board and manager do not need to worry about.

Ken Costello

Centennial

