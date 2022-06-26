Airport doesn't need to look out for squirrels Jun 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A June 22 article on the Laramie Regional Airport (Page 1) mentioned that FAA regulations require “making sure the grass is cut to the correct length to allow cover for squirrels.”A complete review of Federal Aviation Regulation Part 139 (Certification of Airports) Paragraph 139.337 (Wildlife Hazard Management) says nothing about providing cover for squirrels.It seems that “providing cover for squirrels” is one problem that the airport board and manager do not need to worry about.Ken CostelloCentennial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists