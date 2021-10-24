A follow-up on the parking ordinance for those who were not able to “tune in.” On Tuesday night, Laramie City Council adopted a minor, ineffectual change to the ordinance and then, disappointingly, voted almost unanimously for the revised version.
The revised ordinance would require developers to provide between one and eight parking spaces than before, but no more — regardless of the size of the development or the number of units or bedrooms.
Alas, since the first version fell so short, this would be utterly insufficient to fix the problem! A 40-unit apartment complex consisting of two- or three-bedroom units would still fall at least 32 spaces short — and probably more — of providing adequate parking for tenants.
The surrounding neighborhood’s streets would be jammed with parked cars, trailers, RVs and other vehicles. The impact would be especially severe in the case of infill development, as is being proposed on Laramie’s west side and elsewhere.
Unfortunately, city staff cares not about quality of life in Laramie. The Planning Office has been captured by the builders’ lobby and is working for big developers, who lobby them daily, rather than for the public.
Council, which tends to be a rubber-stamp for staff, will approve this terrible proposal unless we speak up at the Nov. 2 meeting.
To make your voice heard, install the Zoom conferencing software on
your computer, tablet or phone. Then, go to cityoflaramie.org/agendacenter, scroll down to the “City Council” section and find the entry for the Nov. 2 meeting. Click the “Download” button on the right and select “HTML” to bring up the agenda. There will be a Zoom link just before the first agenda item that you can click to join the meeting, which will start at 6:30 p.m. on that Tuesday night. (It helps to tune in slightly early.)
Council is disrespectfully not allowing the public to be seen on video, but if you raise your virtual hand in Zoom you can at least be heard.