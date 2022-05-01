This letter comes (a little) late but may possibly be of interest.
Today, April 25, is National Hairball Day in the United States, a nation that loves its national celebrations. Of course, this begs the question: Why in the name of reason celebrate hairballs?
The answer should leap to the mind, but I find it hardly ever does when I pose the question to long-suffering friends and even hapless acquaintances.
But just think what else that squishy blob one treads on during a nightly trip to kitchen, bathroom or bookshelves might have been? The overwhelming relief when one turns on a light and finds the icky offender is merely a homely hairball!
I can assure you that my long-suffering spouse has been grateful to find he has trodden on one on several occasions.
Yes, I know there are special types of cat food and medications designed to eliminate or cut down on our little furry friends’ production of undigested hair. One is urged to brush until there are no loose hairs (do you really want a bald cat, in this climate?) and feed oils, pills and so on.
But is this kind? Horking up a hairball may be one of a kitty’s little pleasures, after all.
And if we do eliminate the hairball, there will be no possibility of a sigh of relief after stepping on something squishy. Just think about that aspect and join the rest of the nation in celebrating this domestic reprieve.