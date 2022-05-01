Please accept my sincere thanks and gratitude for running the column “Amid increasing abuse, officials flee youth sports” in Thursday’s Sports section.
Referees in Wyoming have been fortunate (so far) to not have received the physical abuse said column highlights. That being said, there is no question that verbal assaults happen regularly and there is a dearth of qualified sports officials at every level of competition in the Cowboy State.
This shortage runs the gamut of sports offered in Wyoming and it’s led to the rescheduling, or outright cancellation, of numerous athletic contests.
Officials also are asked to work multiple games in a single day, often after travelling 300-plus miles (one way) to arrive at a game site — just to cover the slate of games on a given day/week.
There is good news, however! The Wyoming High School Activities Association has committed considerable resources to assist in the recruitment and retention of sports officials, including an increase in pay at the high-school level. Further, we are well-supported by game administration at Wyoming schools.
Finally, there are many officials, like myself and my colleagues here in Laramie, committed to training up the next generation of sports officials. Yes, it’s a lot of work, the pay isn’t great, there are some long nights and you get yelled at … a lot.
Despite of all that, it’s an avocation that is surprisingly rewarding and you’re part of the game — much more than by sitting in the stands!